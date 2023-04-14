Everything to Know About the Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse, Including When and How to Watch It

This astronomical phenomenon takes place only a few times a century

Published on April 14, 2023 10:30 AM
A partial view of a total hybrid eclipse is pictured in Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. Astronomy enthusiasts in Kenya caught a partial glimpse of a rare "Hybrid Total Eclipse" which hasn't been witnessed in Africa for over 40 years. Weather hampered a view of the complete eclipse. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty

The sun may be hot, but it's about to look cool!

Skywatchers are in for an extraterrestrial treat because in just a few days a rare solar eclipse is about to take place thanks to an alignment that occurs only a few times every one hundred years.

Simply put, solar eclipses take place when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up. As the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, it casts a shadow on our planet that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in certain areas.

In contrast to lunar eclipses' three variations, there are four types of solar eclipses: total, annular, partial and hybrid. (Some consider solar eclipses to have three types since the hybrid is a combination of two). These astronomical events are considered rare because they can only occur during a new New Moon, with hybrid being the rarest of them all.

This alignment happens occasionally because the "Moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do," according to NASA. "The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year."

The moon's varying degrees of shadow, which consists of three areas, play an important role in the type of eclipse that forms. The umbra is the shadow's dark central portion, causing total solar eclipses (covering the sun completely). The penumbra is the shadow's lighter outer part, creating partial solar eclipses (obscuring only a bit of the sun).

The moon's antumbra is a half-shadow that starts where the umbra ends, forming annular solar eclipses. "During this type of eclipse, the moon looks a little smaller than the sun, so the edge of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon," per EarthSky.

Hybrid eclipses are considered extremely rare due to the frequency in which they occur, which is only a few times every century. For example, the alignment after this month is expected in 2031, the last predicted occurrence for 133 years!

Here's everything to know about the 2023 hybrid solar eclipse, including when and how to watch it.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

LIMA, PERU: Six-picture combo of a rare type of eclipse called "hybrid eclipse" which occurs because of the curvature of the Earth, seen 08 Abril 2005, in Lima, Peru. AFP PHOTO/JAIME RAZURI (Photo credit should read JAIME RAZURI/AFP via Getty Images)
JAIME RAZURI/AFP via Getty

A hybrid solar eclipse is a combination of an annular and total eclipse, where the former becomes the latter and then it reverses back. This is due to the natural curve of the Earth's surface as the Moon's shadow moves across the globe.

According to Space.com, it's impossible to view both an annular and total eclipse during the same hybrid event due to timing and location. For example, if skywatchers catch the hybrid solar eclipse at sunrise or sunset, they may spot a brief "ring of fire" amid its annular stage.

If onlookers watch it midday, or the mid-point of the eclipse's path across the Earth's surface, they may experience totality. Ultimately, the type of eclipse solar seekers could spot depends on which part of the moon's shadow they are in.

When will the hybrid solar eclipse occur?

A partial view of a total hybrid eclipse is pictured in Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. Astronomy enthusiasts in Kenya caught a partial glimpse of a rare "Hybrid Total Eclipse" which hasn't been witnessed in Africa for over 40 years. Weather hampered a view of the complete eclipse. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty

The rare hybrid solar eclipse is expected to take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Timing varies from skywatcher to skywatcher, as it depends on their geographical location.

Where will the hybrid solar eclipse be viewable?

This picture taken on November 3, 2013 shows a rare hybrid solar eclipse through clouds from the Canary Island of Tenerife. A rare solar eclipse swept across parts of Africa, Europe and the United States today as the moon blocks the sun either fully or partially, depending on the location. The width of the shadow of the eclipse was 58 km and the maximum duration of totality, the maximum time that the moon covered the sun completely, was 1m 40s, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife. AFP PHOTO/ DESIREE MARTIN (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty

Although the solar eclipse involves our entire planet, it will only be viewable from a select number of locations here on Earth, so eclipse-chasers might have to travel a bit if they want to sneak a peek of this celestial display in real life.

The areas in which it will be viewable? Parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions will have the luxury of viewing this stunning spectacle. Observers in North West Cape, Australia, and parts of East Timor and the Indonesian province of West Papua will get to see totality, reports EarthSky.

"On the night of April 19 to April 20, the maximum duration of the full (annular) phase of 1 minute and 16 seconds will be reached above the ocean," notes StarWalk.

Those on land in East Timor will get to experience the longest full eclipse of 1 minute and 14 seconds, while viewers in Exmouth Peninsula and Australia will get to experience just 1 minute.

Unfortunately, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be viewable from the United States — but have no fear! Several astronomical organizations — like Date and Time — are hosting lifestreams, so you can virtually join in on the extraterrestrial fun!

When is the next solar eclipse?

A partial view of a total hybrid eclipse is pictured in Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. Astronomy enthusiasts in Kenya caught a partial glimpse of a rare "Hybrid Total Eclipse" which hasn't been witnessed in Africa for over 40 years. Weather hampered a view of the complete eclipse. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty

The next hybrid solar eclipse is expected to take place on Nov. 14, 2031. Earthlings should mark their calendars now because the next alignment to follow isn't for another 133 years!

