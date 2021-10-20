"She was the happiest she'd ever been and it got taken away from her," a cousin said of Lily Rose, who was killed in a crash alongside her husband Jessiah Plemons

Husband and Wife Killed in Crash 2 Days After Wedding: 'It's Every Mother's Nightmare,' Says Mom

Just two days after tying the knot, a couple in Tennessee were fatally struck by a vehicle.



Jessiah Plemons, 31, and Lily Rose, 25, were killed on Sunday morning alongside another passenger, 23-year-old Madison Davis, just after 3 a.m., according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe Plemons, Rose and Davis were traveling on a highway exit ramp when their vehicle "left the roadway and struck a guardrail."



"The three occupants exited the vehicle and were standing next to it when a Chevrolet pickup struck the Dodge and its three occupants. All three were pronounced dead at the scene," police wrote.

"They had found each other," Milea Effler told the outlet about her brother and his wife.

"I think that's what made it harder," added Lily's cousin, August McClelland. "She was the happiest she'd ever been and it got taken away from her."

Plemons' mother Michelle, who told the outlet she thought they were on their way home from celebrating, said that receiving the tragic news was a "nightmare."

"Next thing you know, I get a knock on my door. And it's just, it's every mother's nightmare," she told WATE.



"Jess was a great person," Effler wrote in a GoFundMe organized to help raise funds for her brother's burial.



"Many of you know how Jess struggled with his early life but was finally reborn out of addiction and had his life on track," Effler continued. "He had taken in my niece and nephew as his own and decided they would have a better life."

His mother — who will now be taking care of the two children, ages 2 and 5 — told WATE that Jessiah also cared about helping others who struggled with addiction.

"He'd done a lot of sponsoring to a lot of people," Michelle told the outlet. "Also had spoken to the jails, you know, to try to give others a thought of having a brighter future."

Rose was also a mother of two.



"She has two precious children that she loved with all her heart and a family that loves her dearly," her aunt wrote in a separate GoFundMe. "Any help is desperately needed and greatly appreciated."