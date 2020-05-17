Sarah Rose Patrick and David Patrick welcomed their son just outside Louisville's Baptist Health Hospital a week before his due date

Husband Uses Face Mask to Tie Off Newborn's Umbilical Cord After Wife Gives Birth Outside Hospital

A couple in Kentucky had to improvise after unexpectedly welcoming their son in a hospital parking lot.

Although Sarah Rose Patrick was due to welcome a son with husband David Patrick on May 17, their child ended up arriving earlier than expected. Waking up early around 1:00 a.m. with painful contractions on May 9, Sarah Rose woke up her husband, telling him they needed to go to the hospital, according to NBC News.

After calling David’s parents to watch their two young children, they rushed to Louisville’s Baptist Health Hospital, only to find that one of the entrance doors to the labor and delivery ward was locked.

“I tell my wife, 'We need to just go back to the car and go to the emergency room because we know they'll be open,' " David told NBC News, noting that before they got back to their car, his wife’s water broke.

While on the phone with a 911 operator in the “cold, empty parking lot,” his wife's ”groans crescendoed into blood-curdling screams,” David told CBS News.

With assistance from the dispatcher, David helped his wife deliver their son Navi Bond Patrick — and as they had no other means of tying off their baby’s umbilical cord, he used the face mask his wife was wearing.

"I rolled it up tightly like a tortilla and tied a knot around our son's umbilical cord,” he told CBS News. “The dispatcher congratulated us.”

A few minutes later, the ambulance arrived and helped the couple make their way into the hospital. They were discharged two days later, on Sarah Rose’s 36th birthday.

"Patients who come to Baptist Health Louisville, who are pregnant and in labor, can always enter the hospital in the middle of the night through the Emergency Room or enter through the entrance to the Labor and Delivery department which is located in the front of the building at 3900 Kresge Way," the hospital told the news outlet in a statement. "Both entrances have signage and both entrances are open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Other entrances to the hospital are closed after 7 p.m. until 5 a.m."

Although their son's birth didn't go as the couple had planned, both husband and wife are counting their blessings.

"We are extremely grateful," David told CBS News. "Everyone is happy and healthy. We consider this the mother of all blessings in our life."