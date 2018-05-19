Husband of Teacher Killed in N.J. Bus Crash 'Devastated and Totally Crushed' by Wife's Death

The husband of a New Jersey teacher who died in a deadly bus crash on Thursday is “devastated” by her loss.

Kevin Kennedy shared his grief and emotional pain after losing his wife, Jennifer Williamson, a teacher at New Jersey’s East Brook Middle School in a statement on Friday.

“My beautiful bride and I have been in total love every day of our lives since the day our eyes met on May 5th, 1994,” he said in a statement obtained by NJ.com.

“I am in shock, devastated and totally crushed by today’s tragedy to both sides of the Williamson-Kennedy families, the community she taught and the thousands of students and their families she was very proud to serve,” he continued.

Williamson and a fifth-grade student, Miranda Faith Vargas, died in the bus crash that occurred when a dump truck collided with a school bus carrying other fifth-grade students and teachers.

Jennifer Williamson and Kevin Kennedy on their wedding day Kennedy Family

Williamson, 51, and Kennedy did not have children but had recently purchased a dairy farm in upstate New York, according to NJ.com. Her brother-in-law told the outlet that they lived just blocks from each other.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time along Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, New Jersey State Police Acting Superintendent Patrick Callahan and Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint press release.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the two fatalities included a teacher and a student. He added that some of the victims of the crash were listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery. The driver of the dump truck is alive and in a hospital.

“Everybody was injured,” Murphy said of the 43 other passengers on the bus.

Neither state police nor the Paramus Police Department would provide further details to PEOPLE.

“Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy,” Murphy said.

According to the joint release from state police and the prosecutor’s office, “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing.”