Husband Surprises Pregnant Wife By Using Her Late Father's Voice to Reveal Their Baby's Sex

A man brought his pregnant wife to tears in the most heartwarming way.

The man’s daughter, who goes by Ana on social media, shared a video on Twitter Wednesday of the sweet moment they learned about the sex of their baby on the way.

“My mom is pregnant and didn’t want to know the gender unless my dad found a creative way of letting her know,” wrote Ana, who later explained that her father decided to incorporate her mother’s late father in the reveal.

“He put together clips of my granddad’s voice (who passed away a year ago) to announce it to her,” she added.

In the clip, Ana’s mother can be seen sitting down holding a speaker.

“This is the most special, creative way I could think of to tell you the sex of our child, but I couldn’t do it without a little help,” Ana’s father said.

That’s when a second voice came on the speaker: “Hello, Jenny, this is your father. I want to let you know that it’s a girl.”

Overcome with emotion, the mom-to-be burst into tears and was left completely speechless.

Jenny, who has since been identified as Jennifer Jones-Prontho, opened up about the reveal to CNN, explaining her father died after a long battle with cancer.

She initially wanted to keep her child’s sex a secret in honor of her late father who wanted it to be a surprise. However, that all changed when her friends and family started making plans to throw her a baby shower, CNN reported. So, she thought it would be fun for her husband to come up with different way to share the sex since he’s known the entire time.

“The last person I expected to hear was my dad,” Jenny told the outlet.

This will be Jones-Prontho and her husband’s ninth child.