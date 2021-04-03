Thankfully, the couple were already engaged before the prank

Husband Pranks Wife By Fake Proposing to Her Multiple Times At Disney World: ‘He Knows I Hate a Scene’

Kelly Lavery's husband had a hilarious surprise for his wife during a trip to Disney World.

On Wednesday, Lavery posted a video on TikTok of her husband pretending to propose to her several times throughout their time at the Orlando parks. In the video, her husband keeps getting down on one knee, and each time, Lavery — who said she hates "a scene" — begs him to stop and, at a few points, tries to run away from him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My husband fake proposed to me all over disney world because he knows i hate a scene," she wrote atop the TikTok clip, which has over 5.5 million views.

Some of the scenes include her husband getting down on one knee in front of Cinderella's Castle during the light show and while they wait in line for several rides.

In one clip, Lavery's husband hits his fork against his glass at a restaurant to gain attention before getting out of his chair, much to her dismay.

In the caption, Lavery said that the videos were from before they were married.

"We were already engaged so he knew he could get away with this," she wrote. "We go back in June, wish me luck."

Thousands of people commented on the video, some relating to Lavery's feelings about a public spectacle.

RELATED VIDEO: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Announcement Video

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tell me you have social anxiety without telling [me] you have social anxiety," one commenter wrote, earning 77,000 thousand likes, including one from Lavery.

Lavery, along with 75,000 others, liked another comment that read "imagine the ppl around thinking she doesn't want to marry him lol"