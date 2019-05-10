Husband Left to Raise Four Children after Wife Dies During Childbirth: 'People Are Praying'

While family and friends continue to mourn the loss of 37-year-old mom of four Lauren Accurso who died during childbirth on April 29, they also hope that her newborn, Matthew Jr., pulls through.

“People are praying. There are so many people praying,” the couple’s pastor, Matt McCloghry, told TODAY. “We need to pray and ask God to do a miracle. He can heal this baby. I believe Matthew is going to go home with a clean bill of health.”

According to the St. John’s Medical Examiner’s Office, her cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.

While there are many unknowns because of the “immense trauma when he was born,” said McCloghry, the St. Augustine, Florida community is sticking together.

A GoFundMe page was created for the family and has since raised over $155,000 to benefit her husband Matthew, newborn Matthew Jr., and their three daughters Ali Rose, 8, Naomi Belle, 5, and Layne Louise, 2.

“The outpouring of love and concern for Lauren, Matt, baby Matthew and family from around the world has encouraged and brought such comfort to Matt and his family during this time of grieving and loss,” says the GoFundMe page.

McCloghry’s wife, Jill, who is also a lead pastor at Colonial Church STA, told TODAY that Accurso sent her 25 blue emoji hearts when she found out she was going to be giving her three daughters a baby brother.

“She would have loved another girl, but I think having a boy was a kiss of heaven on their lives,” she said, adding that her son is wearing the outfits that Accurso picked out for him. “Every time I look at Matthew, I see Lauren. In the middle of devastation, there is hope.”

Accurso also leaves behind her high school sweetheart, Matthew, who she married in 2004, according to her obituary.

“Lauren and Matt grew up in the same town,” McCloghry told TODAY. “She was the only woman he ever dated, and they had this incredible, healthy marriage.”

He told the news outlet that people from the entire community are coming forward to help with meal trains, groceries and donations.

“If Lauren heard that someone at church was having a tough time, she would check in with them,” he added. “I’m hearing stories now of people that would get text messages from her out of the blue. Lauren lived through the heart.”

According to her obituary, Accurso was an “accomplished entrepreneur as the founder of Cre8 Design. Her mission was to help bring order out of chaos in people’s homes and hearts. She willingly laid this aside to pursue what she considered to be her calling in life … a wife and mother.”

“Her faith touched every aspect of her life,” they continued to write. “The people who loved her most would describe her as loyal, compassionate, eclectically creative, deep thinker, full of wisdom, joyous, fun loving, and full of grace.”

A celebration of her life will be held at Crescent Beach Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Colonial Church building fund or directly to the Accurso family via GoFundMe.