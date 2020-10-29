Zeta is the 27th named system of the 2020 season and follows Hurricane Delta, which made landfall earlier this month

Hurricane Zeta Leaves 3 Dead as It Knocks Out Power for Millions Across the Gulf Coast

Three people are dead and are millions without power as a result of Hurrican Zeta.

On Wednesday, the hurricane made landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, where it left a path of destruction in its wake.

The hurricane, which has since been demoted back to a tropical storm since it hit, has destroyed homes and businesses in the Gulf Coast region, as it also knocked out power lines and flooded streets, according to The Weather Channel.

As of Thursday morning, millions of homes and businesses are without power across several states, per PowerOutage.us. In Georgia, just under one million customers are without power while Louisiana is showing more than 480,000 outages. Meanwhile, Alabama has more than 300,000 without power.

In addition to destruction and power outages, the storm has also killed three people.

According to The Associated Press, a 55-year-old Louisiana man was electrocuted by a downed power line, while an Alabama man drowned at a marina after taking a video of the storm, the Sun Herald reports. In Georgia, another man was killed after a tree fell through his house, per AJC.

Zeta is the 27th named system of the 2020 season and follows Hurricane Delta, which made landfall earlier this month and left 700,000 residents in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, without power.

As the 27th system this year, Zeta puts 2020 on track to either tie or break the all-time record for the number of named storms in the Atlantic in one season. The record was set back in 2005, which featured 28 tropical storms.

According to The New York Times, Hurricane Zeta hit the Southern United States area with winds that hit over 100 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center adds that more movement is expected for the storm later on Thursday, projecting that it "will move across portions of the southeastern U.S. this morning, across the Mid-Atlantic states this afternoon, and emerge over the western Atlantic by tonight."

Energy company Entergy issued a statement on Twitter, where they warned social media users that the most dangerous part of the storm is "just after it has passed."

"Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris," they wrote.

In a news release, the company also said that those without power from the storm may have to wait for a bit of time for their power to be restored.