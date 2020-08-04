More than 30 million people are currently under tornado watches in Delaware, eastern Maryland, coastal Virginia, New York City, Philadelphia, southern Connecticut and New Jersey

Isaias Makes Landfall on East Coast, Bringing Threat of Tornadoes and Flooding as it Heads North

Tropical Storm Isaias has made landfall and is now working its way up the East Coast as it poses threats of tornadoes and flash flooding throughout the northeast area.

Isaias made landfall around 11 p.m. Monday night, hitting North Carolina near Ocean Isle Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Service.

Though it had weakened to a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, Isaias was still packing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and even caused multiple tornadoes over portions of the mid-Atlantic coast, the NHS said.

"The threat of tornadoes will continue along the mid-Atlantic coast spread into New England this afternoon," the hurricane service wrote on their Twitter in a recent update.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also said at least one person was killed by the storm and approximately 355,000 people in North Carolina were without power, CBS affiliate WTVR reported.

Image zoom Damage from Isaias in North Carolina Gerry Broome/AP/Shutterstock

Currently, more than 30 million people are under tornado watches in Delaware, eastern Maryland, coastal Virginia, New York City, Philadelphia, southern Connecticut and New Jersey as the storm moves north at a pace of at least 33 mph, CNN reported.

After sweeping through North Carolina and Virginia, Isaias hit Eastern Maryland and the Washington D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NHS.

As of 12 p.m., "strong winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes [were] occurring over southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania," the NHS wrote on Twitter.

Afterward, the storm is expected to continue traveling north to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Philadelphia is predicted to get its strongest storm conditions between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., while New York City will face its storm peak between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with wind gusts up to 70 mph, CNN reported.

Boston will also get hit with the strongest conditions of the storm between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and see an estimated 50 mph wind gusts, according to CNN.

Along with force winds, the storm is expected to bring tree damage, power outages and flash flooding in many of these areas, the NHS said.