Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall in U.S. as Category 2 Storm, Experts Warn of 'Catastrophic' Flooding

A man walks though a flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Hurricane Sally has made landfall within the United States, taking shape as a Category 2 storm.

Early Wednesday morning, Sally hit the Gulf Coast near the Alabama-Florida border, with maximum sustained winds up to 105 mph at about 5:45 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. More than 320,000 people along the Gulf Coast, CNN reports, are currently experiencing power outages, and thousands have already evacuated their homes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to NBC News, the hurricane is traveling slowly — at about 2 mph — meaning prolonged rainfall could lead to severe flooding.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said that "hurricane-force winds are spreading inland over southeastern Alabama and western portion of the Florida Panhandle." The experts warned that "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the north-central Gulf Coast."

In a public advisory posted early Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Sally's center is expected to pass the coast of southeastern Louisiana later in the day and predicted that it would make landfall Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

"Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf Coast," the advisory said at the time.

Image zoom A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020, in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Stacy Stewart, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said “devastating” rainfall that could lead to drownings is expected in large areas, the Associated Press reported.

“This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall,” Stewart said. “If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else.”

In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson of Mobile, Alabama, similarly warned residents that a “tremendous amount of flooding" is to be expected. In anticipation of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in the state’s westernmost counties, and President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, the AP reported.

Image zoom Waves break ashore near the Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty

Hurricane Sally will be the second major storm to hit the Gulf Coast in the past few weeks following Hurricane Laura in August, marking what is shaping up to be a historic storm season.

Apart from Sally, there are currently four active tropical cyclones — Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depression Rene — in the Atlantic. The only other time there have been five active systems in this ocean was in 1971, according to CNN.

Many experts have attributed the more intense storms to climate change, which can lead to rapid intensification, the slowing down of hurricanes and increased rainfall.