The National Hurricane Center has warned that Laura is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain from Wednesday night into Saturday

Laura Expected to Touch Down Wednesday in Texas and Louisiana as a Category 3 Hurricane

Hurricane Laura is coming.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday night as a category 3 hurricane, with winds up to 115 mph and a storm surge of up to 13 feet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The storm, which is traveling through the Gulf Coast, was moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the center's 10 a.m. CDT advisory. The center of the storm was located about 585 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane conditions were expected by Wednesday evening in the area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana, where a hurricane watch was in effect, the NHC reported.

The NHC has warned that "Laura is expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast from western Louisiana into east Texas, and northward into portions of the lower to middle Mississippi Valley, lower Ohio Valley, and Tennessee Valley."

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty

The governors of both Texas and Louisiana have declared states of emergencies due to the looming hurricane, NPR reported.

According to CNN, mandatory evacuations have already been issued in Texas, including in the city of Galveston and Jefferson County. Meanwhile, Orange County has recommended a voluntary evacuation.

Houston — which was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 — was under a tropical storm watch.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday on Twitter that he has ordered "more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard" to position themselves in areas where they can respond to emergencies.

"They have high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters to help Texans in need. Be prepared. Be safe," Abbott tweeted.

Louisiana, which has seen Marco downgraded to a tropical storm, is also prepping for Laura, with business owners boarding up their buildings and residents hurrying to grocery stores to stock up on supplies and food.

Stacie Osborn of New Orleans told CNN that the checkout line at the grocery store was so long, she waited for 30 minutes.

"I stocked up on enough food for the week, extra water and gassed up my car just in case," she said.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told residents to "make sure you are prepared, have a game-plan in place, have the supplies you need and that you monitor your local news to stay informed."

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty

As a tropical storm, Laura killed at least nine people in the Caribbean, including several in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to CNN.