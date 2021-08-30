PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, with sustained winds as fast as 150mph
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana just before 1p.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 29 — on the 16th anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Katrina.
At least one person — a 60-year-old man — has died due to the storm after a tree fell on his home, according to state officials.
Warnings are in effect for parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with the storm bringing damaging winds, torrential rain, and dangerous surges to many coastal areas.
Pictured: A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, on Aug. 29.
In New Orleans, a news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain as waves surge over break walls ahead of the approaching hurricane.
On Sunday morning, an advisory from the National Hurricane Center stated, "This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Monday morning that, though fortunately many levees "performed extremely well," the storm surge, rain and wind has "had devastating impacts across southwest Louisiana."
He added, "Virtually no one has electricity in this part of the state right now. We had tremendous damage to homes and to businesses. We know that individuals are out there waiting to be rescued because their homes are not habitable, maybe places have flood waters that are encroaching on those homes."
The National Hurricane Center said that, though the storm has weakened, Ida is now expected to continue producing heavy rainfall through Tuesday morning in "portions of southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and southwestern Alabama."
These heavy rains have the potential to cause "life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts."
Precautions were taken against the impending storm, with people in low-lying areas being told to evacuate and hospital staff hunkering down.
"Please do not try to access a health care or hospital facility right now," said Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department. "They are caring for the patients who are within their walls. … We will be there for you when the storm passes."
Pictured: Sand bags are placed in the road in Montegut, Louisiana, ahead of the storm.
In the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, workers board up shop windows ahead of the hurricane making landfall.
Looking to help those impacted? Here are some organizations that you can donate to:
Vehicles are damaged after the front of a collapsed building in New Orleans on Sunday.
A truck drives through high water in Destrehan, Louisiana, on Aug. 30 after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
Montegut Fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana.
Montegut and Bourg firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana, on Aug. 29.
Trees sway in the wind in downtown New Orleans on Aug. 29.
A vehicle drives through rain and high winds across Canal Street in New Orleans on Aug. 29
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near-flooded highway in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, on Aug. 29.