Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help People Affected By the Storm

While Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm since slamming into Louisiana this weekend, many residents are still in need of help.

On Sunday, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The winds were strong enough to rip roofs off of buildings and topple trees, and one 60-year-old man died when a tree fell onto his home, NBC News reported.

The Karnofsky Shop, a building in New Orleans where jazz legend Louis Armstrong was once employed as a young man, was destroyed during the storm. Images of the aftermath showed the building reduced to rubble.

More than a million customers in Louisiana were without electricity as of Monday afternoon, with "heavy rainfall and flash flooding" expected to continue to spread, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"We're going to make sure that we're improving things as we go along but this is going to be a very long ordeal in terms of getting everything cleaned up and certainly getting everything repaired," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a video message. "And please understand we're going to be in life-saving mode, doing search and rescue as a first order of priority."

If you'd like to support those who are on the ground in Lousiana and surrounding areas, here are some groups leading the rebuilding efforts.

Minuteman Disaster Response

The Minuteman Disaster Response is a nonprofit group dedicated to providing assistance in the "immediate aftermath of a disaster." According to the group, their volunteers undergo basic training including resource management, debris cleanup, first aid, command structure and other skills.

Minuteman primarily services Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma, and sent out a rapid response team to Hurricane Ida-impacted areas on Sunday.

"It's another opportunity to serve people. Certainly, we don't want to see people harmed or their property damaged and we pray that's the case, but in case it's not, we'll be there to help out however that we can," executive director Matt Payne told KXAS.

You can donate funds to the group here.

Texas Baptist Men

Texas Baptist Men planned to send 75 people to Louisiana on Monday morning, according to KXAS.

"As the sun rises, assessors will be on the ground, looking at cities, looking at needs, and we will be guiding these volunteers while they're en route," spokesman John Hall said.

The faith-based group, which was founded in 1967, is accepting donations here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has responded to many storm-related disasters, and provides "food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers." You can send a donation through their website.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has a dedicated fundraising page for Hurricane Ida victims.

American Red Cross