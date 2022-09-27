Hurricane Ian Strengthens as Evacuations Begin and Tampa Prepares for First Direct Hit in a Century

Floridians are preparing for the worst before Hurricane Ian slams into the United States.

The Category 3 storm weakened slightly after making landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds dropping from 125 mph to 115 mph by midday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, Ian is expected to re-strengthen Tuesday through Wednesday before it makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. The NHC warns that Ian will hit the state as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane," with significant rainfall and flooding forecast for the region.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned that Ian will be accompanied by "catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge," according to CBS News.

"What we have here is, really, historic storm surge and flooding potential," said DeSantis, per the outlet.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the area between Bonita Beach to Anclote River, which includes Tampa Bay and the Dry Tortugas, according to Tuesday's update.

This could be the first time Tampa Bay has taken a direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, according to ABC News and the Wall Street Journal.

Florida residents prepare sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Washington Post via Getty

Tampa Bay and the Dry Tortugas are also under a Storm Surge Warning, as are several areas surrounded by major rivers such as the St. Johns River, the St. Mary's River, and Suwanee River.

The area between Fort Myers and Tampa Bay is at the highest risk for deadly storm surge, the NHC said on Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning was also issued Tuesday from Marineland, Fla., to the mouth of St. Mary's River. The area from the mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River in South Carolina is now under a Storm Surge Watch.

Roughly 2.5 million Floridians are under evacuation orders, DeSantis said at Tuesday's press conference, according to CBS News. The governor urged residents to heed the orders, which are aimed at those who live in areas vulnerable to the "life-threatening" storm surge.

"When you have 5 to 10 feet of storm surge, that's not something that you want to be a part of," DeSantis said, per the outlet.

Florida residents board up their home ahead of Hurricane Ian. Joe Raedle/Getty

Tolls have been suspended for Florida highways as residents move around the state to prepare for the storm, according to the governor.

DeSantis has activated 5,000 members of Florida's National Guard to assist with the state's response to Ian, according to a press release from the governor's office, published Monday.

An additional 2,000 Guardsmen are being sent in from states such as Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina, as well.

Forecasters predict Hurricane Ian will slow down over the Gulf on Tuesday before making landfall on Wednesday, making for even more concerning conditions as it likely gains in strength.

"Mother nature is a fierce adversary," DeSantis said Tuesday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.