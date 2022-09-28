See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Hits Florida

01 of 31 Sarasota, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in Sarasota, Florida, as a category 4 storm on Sept. 28. Here is how you can help those who are (or will be) affected.

02 of 31 Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock A dramatic photo shows the scope of the storm from the NASA livestream, as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28.

03 of 31 News crews in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock A news crew sets up for a report in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 28.

04 of 31 John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock The entrance to Disney World's Magic Kingdom stays empty in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sept. 28, as the theme park closes.

05 of 31 CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock Boats in Miami are lifted out of the water on Sept. 28 ahead of Ian's arrival.

06 of 31 Saint Petersburg, Florida, prepares as first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on Wednesday. Gerardo Mora/Getty Palm trees sway in the wind in St. Petersburg on Sept. 28, as officials warn of severe wind damage to come along Florida's Gulf Coast.

07 of 31 CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock A portable toilet in Miami is tethered to a light post on Sept. 28.

08 of 31 Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Boats tip in heavy winds near Venice, Florida, on Sept. 28.

09 of 31 Sean Rayford/Getty Sarasota, Florida, starts to see signs of the storm on Sept. 28.

10 of 31 Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock People walk through Tampa Bay as water recedes ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on Sept. 28.

11 of 31 Gerardo Mora/Getty Trees lean as a police car drives down a rainy road along St. Pete Beach on Sept. 28.

12 of 31 RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty A child looks on as winds gust in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Sept. 28.

13 of 31 Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches. Sean Rayford/Getty A sail boat washes ashore on a beach in Sarasota, Florida, on Sept. 28.

14 of 31 Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty A highway sign informs residents of the mandatory evatuation order in effect for Manatee County and much of the state of Florida on Sept. 28.

15 of 31 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty People trudge through the mud as the tides recede in Tampa Bay on Sept. 28.

16 of 31 Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock Tree limbs and palm fronds are scattered on the ground in the parking lot of a Cooper City, Florida, shopping center on Sept. 28.

17 of 31 Sean Rayford/Getty Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches Sarasota on Sept. 28.

18 of 31 Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock A plane is overturned at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, following high winds in the area on Sept. 28.

19 of 31 JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Two people fill sandbags in Edgewater, Florida, ahead of Ian's arrival on Sept. 27.

20 of 31 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty A storefront sign in Tampa reads "Open, Ian Get Out," on Sept. 27.

21 of 31 Final preparations in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty The glass doors of a store in Tampa are covered with cardboard boxes on Sept. 27.

22 of 31 Win McNamee/Getty Another sign in Tampa on Sept. 28 reads, "Ian Bring It On."

23 of 31 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty The skies are ominous off the coast of St. Pete Beach in Florida on Sept. 27.

24 of 31 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty People walk through the flooded streets of Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27. Ian made landfall there on Sept. 27 as a category 3 storm, knocking out the country's electrical grid.

25 of 31 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty In Batabano, Cuba, a girl lies on a bed in her flooded home on Sept. 27.

26 of 31 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Family members take necessities from their flooded home in Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

27 of 31 ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty A woman stands in her demolished home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

28 of 31 Yander Zamora/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A wide photo shows debris and devastation in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

29 of 31 ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty People work to patch a roof in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27, as palm trees sway.

30 of 31 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Giant waves hit the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 28, one day after the storm's devastation.