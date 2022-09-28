See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Hits Florida

The category 4 storm made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28 after causing devastation in Cuba days prior

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on September 28, 2022 03:50 PM
01 of 31
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Sarasota, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty

Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in Sarasota, Florida, as a category 4 storm on Sept. 28. Here is how you can help those who are (or will be) affected.

02 of 31
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

A dramatic photo shows the scope of the storm from the NASA livestream, as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28.

03 of 31
News crew prepares to deliver a report on the effects of Hurricane Ian near a statue of a flying boat, in Saint Petersburg, Fla
News crews in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

A news crew sets up for a report in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 28.

04 of 31
The entrance to the Walt Disney theme park is seen as the park is closed as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla Tropical Weather, Lake Buena Vista, United States - 28 Sep 2022
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

The entrance to Disney World's Magic Kingdom stays empty in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sept. 28, as the theme park closes.

05 of 31
Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows yachts berthing in a bay in Miami, Florida, the United States. A Hurricane Warning has been extended Southward on the West Coast of the U.S. state of Florida to Chokoloskee, forecasters said Tuesday evening. U.S. Florida Miami Hurricane Ian Upcoming
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Boats in Miami are lifted out of the water on Sept. 28 ahead of Ian's arrival.

06 of 31
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
Saint Petersburg, Florida, prepares as first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on Wednesday. Gerardo Mora/Getty

Palm trees sway in the wind in St. Petersburg on Sept. 28, as officials warn of severe wind damage to come along Florida's Gulf Coast.

07 of 31
A portable toilet is roped to a concrete post in Miami, Florida, the United States, Sept. 27, 2022. A Hurricane Warning has been extended Southward on the West Coast of the U.S. state of Florida to Chokoloskee, forecasters said Tuesday evening. U.S. Florida Miami Hurricane Ian Upcoming - 27 Sep 2022
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

A portable toilet in Miami is tethered to a light post on Sept. 28.

08 of 31
Sail boats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around by 50 mph winds in Venice, Florida, as Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 5 Hurricane, approaches the West Coast of Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

Boats tip in heavy winds near Venice, Florida, on Sept. 28.

09 of 31
A police officer drives by an empty street as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Forecasts call for the storm to make landfall today.
Sean Rayford/Getty

Sarasota, Florida, starts to see signs of the storm on Sept. 28.

10 of 31
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Tampa, Fla Tropical Weather, United States - 28 Sep 2022
Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

People walk through Tampa Bay as water recedes ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on Sept. 28.

11 of 31
A police patrol drives around the bay of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane.
Gerardo Mora/Getty

Trees lean as a police car drives down a rainy road along St. Pete Beach on Sept. 28.

12 of 31
A kid looks on from a parking garage as gusts from Hurricane Ian hit in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. - Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida September 28, 2022, with the National Hurricane Center saying the eye of the storm made landfall at 1905 GMT as high winds and heavy rain pounded the coast.
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty

A child looks on as winds gust in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Sept. 28.

13 of 31
A sail boat is beached at Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Forecasts call for the storm to make landfall in the area on Wednesday as a likely Category 4 hurricane.
Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches. Sean Rayford/Getty

A sail boat washes ashore on a beach in Sarasota, Florida, on Sept. 28.

14 of 31
A photo shows a view from Fort Myers, Florida, United States on September 28, 2022. At least 2.5 million Floridians are currently under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified into a major hurricane on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. US authorities warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barrels toward the southeastern state with winds nearing Category 5 status.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A highway sign informs residents of the mandatory evatuation order in effect for Manatee County and much of the state of Florida on Sept. 28.

15 of 31
People walk along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. - Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

People trudge through the mud as the tides recede in Tampa Bay on Sept. 28.

16 of 31
Tree limbs and palm fronds, knocked down from wind produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, litter a parking lot of a shopping center, in Cooper City, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Cooper City, United States
Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Tree limbs and palm fronds are scattered on the ground in the parking lot of a Cooper City, Florida, shopping center on Sept. 28.

17 of 31
acob Woods, a meteorology student at the Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. By early afternoon his team observed gusts in excess of fifty miles per hour. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane.
Sean Rayford/Getty

Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches Sarasota on Sept. 28.

18 of 31
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status Tropical Weather, Pembroke Pines, United States - 28 Sep 2022
Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

A plane is overturned at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, following high winds in the area on Sept. 28.

19 of 31
Jontau Hines (R) and Theresa Galluzzo fill up sand bags in Edgewater, Florida, on September 27, 2022, as eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. - The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma, Cuba, at about 4:30 am local time (0830 GMT). The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said, making it a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

Two people fill sandbags in Edgewater, Florida, ahead of Ian's arrival on Sept. 27.

20 of 31
A sign reads Open, Ian - get out on a boarded window at a restaurant ahead of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Ian made landfall over western Cuba as a major Category 3 hurricane, while churning toward Florida in what could be the worst storm to hit Tampa in over a century.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty

A storefront sign in Tampa reads "Open, Ian Get Out," on Sept. 27.

21 of 31
A wholesale store entrance is covered with cartons in Tampa, Florida on September 27, 2022. as people are making a last ditch effort to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. At least 2.5 million Floridians are currently under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified into a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Final preparations in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The glass doors of a store in Tampa are covered with cardboard boxes on Sept. 27.

22 of 31
Patrons exit a convenience store while collecting last minute supplies in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall later today on the Gulf Coast of the state.
Win McNamee/Getty

Another sign in Tampa on Sept. 28 reads, "Ian Bring It On."

23 of 31
Clouds loom over a walkway to St. Pete Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. - The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma, Cuba, at about 4:30 am local time (0830 GMT). The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said, making it a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

The skies are ominous off the coast of St. Pete Beach in Florida on Sept. 27.

24 of 31
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on September 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian. - Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for the US state of Florida.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty

People walk through the flooded streets of Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27. Ian made landfall there on Sept. 27 as a category 3 storm, knocking out the country's electrical grid.

25 of 31
A girl lies on a bed at her flooded home in Batabano, Cuba, on September 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian. - Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for the US state of Florida.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty

In Batabano, Cuba, a girl lies on a bed in her flooded home on Sept. 27.

26 of 31
Members of a family are seen inside their flooded home in Batabano, Cuba, on September 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian. - Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for the US state of Florida.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty

Family members take necessities from their flooded home in Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

27 of 31
Tobacco company worker Caridad Alvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian, in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba, on September 27, 2022. - Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after battering western Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida battened down in preparation for a dangerous direct hit as the strengthening storm churns north.
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty

A woman stands in her demolished home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

28 of 31
A car drives through debris on the street after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, 27 September 2022. Ian made landfall in western Cuba as a category 3 hurricane, causing considerable material damage with heavy rains and strong winds, before continuing northward toward Florida. Aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Cuba, Pinar Del Rio - 27 Sep 2022
Yander Zamora/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A wide photo shows debris and devastation in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27.

29 of 31
Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, on September 27, 2022 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. - Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after battering western Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida battened down in preparation for a dangerous direct hit as the strengthening storm churns north.
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty

People work to patch a roof in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Sept. 27, as palm trees sway.

30 of 31
Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. - Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with "zero electricity generation" due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty

Giant waves hit the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 28, one day after the storm's devastation.

31 of 31
A man walks by the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. - Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with "zero electricity generation" due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty

An individual walks by the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 28 after the storm passes.

