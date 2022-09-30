Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm

The diminished-but-still powerful hurricane made its third landfall on Friday afternoon near Georgetown, S.C., just after 2 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center

By
Published on September 30, 2022 02:30 PM
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

Hurricane Ian made its third landfall Friday afternoon, north of Charleston, S.C., as a Category 1 storm.

"Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph," the National Hurricane Center announced.

Forecasters predicted Friday morning that the hurricane would be "similar to that of a powerful nor'easter," with most of the rain and wind concentrated to the north and west of the center of the storm.

"But, make no mistake, Ian will hit with the force of a hurricane in the Carolinas, especially along the upper half of the South Carolina coast," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 1:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian over the South Carolina coast
AP/Shutterstock

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm after making its initial landfall in the U.S. but strengthened over the Atlantic once it passed over the Florida peninsula.

As it accelerated toward the coast, landfall was expected between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, with the eye expected to hit east of Charleston.

Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Scott Olson/Getty

According to CNN, the storm surge forecast had been lowered for the city, but it was predicted to be two to four feet above tidal levels.

With widespread flooding anticipated, Charleston braced for the brunt of the storm.

"We need to prepare for a high-end tropical storm or low-end hurricane," Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told the The Post and Courier.

By midnight Friday, Lowcountry rain gauges had already seen two inches of rain, and buoys off the city's coast were notching 60 mph winds, according to the outlet.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster warned that the worst of the storm surge could happen around midday.

"If you can't see the pavement, don't drive on the roads," he told reporters.

Many Charleston residents hoped to protect some of the city's storied historic homes by erecting "bladder"-type structures that can hold back several feet of water, per the newspaper.

By Friday morning, more than 40,000 South Carolina residents were without power, multiple outlets reported.

Earlier this week, power outages affected the entire country of Cuba when the hurricane first made landfall.

As it tracked towards southwestern Florida, the storm gained strength and made landfall again as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. local time, near Cayo Costa, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center.

By Thursday morning, more than 2.5 million people in Florida were without power as a result of the widespread devastation caused by the storm, which snapped apart trees, leveled homes and tore down power lines across the coastline.

Storm surges reached nearly 7 ft. high in areas like Fort Myers, while 12 ft. water levels were recorded in Naples.

An aerial photo made with a drone shows damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, 29 September 2022. Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center and is nearing an exit into the Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast of Florida. Florida hit by Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers, USA - 29 Sep 2022
An aerial photo made with a drone shows damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Friday. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At least 21 people were reported dead by Friday morning, with thousands more unaccounted for as the storm approached South Carolina.

President Joe Biden said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history" during an address from FEMA headquarters on Thursday.

"The numbers we have are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," the president added. "We know many families are hurting. Many, many, are hurting today."

Related Articles
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
hurricane ian
Hurricane Ian Expected to 'Continue Rapidly Strengthening' Before Hitting Florida Midweek
Danny Aller and his wife Karen board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Indian Shores, 25 miles West of Tampa, Florida on September 26, 2022. - In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm's forecast landing on late Wednesday or Thursday. Ian "will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida's Gulf Coast," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.
Hurricane Ian Strengthens as Evacuations Begin and Tampa Prepares for First Direct Hit in a Century
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Rips Roof Off Florida Hospital, Flooding ICU Where Patients Had to Be Moved to Other Floors
Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. - Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with "zero electricity generation" due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: How to Help with Disaster Relief Efforts as Catastrophic Storm Makes Landfall
General views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary
Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando to Close Parks as Hurricane Ian Nears Florida
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
Weather Channel Reporter Gets Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'
Weather Channel Reporter Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'
Damagd homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Fort Meyers Beach, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Fla. Governor Says Hurricane Ian Caused Historic Flooding As Biden Warns Storm Could Be State's Deadliest
waffle house
Waffle House Temporarily Closes 35 Locations in Florida amid Hurricane Ian