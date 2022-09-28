Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The powerful storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In an address on Wednesday morning, hours before the storm moved over his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after making landfall, the storm was expected to "slowly move across the central Florida peninsula before exiting the northeast Florida coast probably sometime on Thursday."

"A storm of this magnitude will produce catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges," he added.

In an 11 a.m. advisory, when Hurricane Ian was still about 45 miles from Naples, the National Hurricane Center said the "extremely dangerous" storm was forecasted to "cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula."

"Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane," the center wrote. "Weakening is expected after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday."

As the storm approached on Wednesday, areas of Florida were already experiencing "catastrophic wind damage," according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds in southwest Florida could exceed 150 mph and even reach 190 mph, the center said.

Between 12 to 24 inches of rain may also fall in central and northeastern Florida, per CNN.

Additionally, storm surge warnings are currently in effect in a number of areas, including Tampa Bay and the Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West.

The hurricane center says that a storm surge of up to 18 feet has been forecasted along the southeast coast of the state.

"That's three times as tall as I am," National Hurricane Center's acting Deputy Director Michael Brennan told CNN on Wednesday morning. "That's really an unsurvivable circumstance that's going to unfold in southwest Florida over the next few hours."

DeSantis warned on Wednesday that "this is going to be one of those historic storms."

"It's going to really shape the communities in southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state," he remarked as Ian approached. "We just ask people for their thoughts and their prayers."

Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches. Sean Rayford/Getty

Florida officials have said that the worst devastation is expected from Collier County up to Sarasota County, and that landfall is expected in Charlotte County.

"If you are in any of those counties, it is no longer possible to safely evacuate," DeSantis said on Wednesday morning. "It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm."

Roughly 2.5 million Floridians were ordered to evacuated as Ian approached the state.

DeSantis has warned Floridians about the importance of taking the hurricane seriously.

"If you're out on the roads, get to a safe place as soon as possible," he said on Wednesday, before urging caution when leaving the home. "Don't go outside in the eye of the storm … even if it seems calm, wait to make sure the storm has actually passed."

After the storm is over, people will still need to be careful, he advised.

"Avoid downed power lines. Avoid standing water. Stay clear of damaged trees. If you are using a generator for power, make sure that it is being operated outside your home," he continued, pointing out that it's also important not to drive in flooded streets.

Saint Petersburg, Florida, prepares as first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on Wednesday. Gerardo Mora/Getty

In anticipation of the storm, Tampa International Airport has suspended operations through Thursday.

"TPA remains closed to the public due to #HurricaneIan and there will be no departing flights through Thursday," the airport said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. We will share a reopening date and time when it is determined."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are already over 600,000 people without power in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.