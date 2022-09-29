Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida

Ian, which made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm by the National Hurricane Center

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 07:59 AM
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

More than 2.5 million people in Florida are without power Thursday morning as a result of the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic category 4 storm on Sept. 28, with its 150 mph winds snapping apart trees, ripping homes to shreds and tearing down power lines across the coastline.

Storm surges reached nearly 7 ft. high in areas like Fort Myers, while 12 ft. water levels were recorded in Naples. Photos and videos from the storm shared on social media showed streets that looked like oceans.

"This is by far the worst storm I have ever witnessed," Ft. Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said during a call into the Today show on Thursday, noting he'd been in the area since the 1970s. "Watching the water rise from my condo in the heart of downtown, watching it rise and flood out all the stores on the first floor, it was heartbreaking."

President Joe Biden on Thursday officially declared the state of Florida a major disaster zone, sending federal aid to residents in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Urgent rescue methods are now taking place to help those stranded by the massive flooding. No deaths have been reported yet.

"It's going to be a long recovery but we're going to recover because Floridians are very resilient," Anderson added.

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status Tropical Weather, Pembroke Pines, United States - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Though downgraded to a Tropical Storm by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday with a sustained wind of 65 mph, Ian is still considered "life-threatening" according to a release by the organization.

It's continuing to forge a path of destruction as it moves towards the east-central coast of Florida, pummeling Orlando with torrential downpours as of Thursday morning.

According to the NHC, it is currently forecast to return over the Atlantic before traveling northward to Georgia and the Carolinas through Friday

"There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge today through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina," the NHC said at 5:00 a.m. Thursday. "Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials."

"Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding, with major to record river flooding, will continue today across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina expected today through the end of the week," the NHC added.

Tree limbs and palm fronds, knocked down from wind produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, litter a parking lot of a shopping center, in Cooper City, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Cooper City, United States
Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Hurricane Ian made landfall as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to the NHC.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Wednesday that it was "going to be one of those historic storms," ranking as "one of the Top. 5 hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula."

"It's going to really shape the communities in southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state," he remarked as Ian approached. "We just ask people for their thoughts and their prayers."

National Weather Service director Ken Graham also warned of Ian's potential impacts at a FEMA press conference on Wednesday.

"This is a storm we are going to talk about for many years to come," Graham said.

Related Articles
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. - Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with "zero electricity generation" due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: How to Help with Disaster Relief Efforts as Catastrophic Storm Makes Landfall
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
Danny Aller and his wife Karen board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Indian Shores, 25 miles West of Tampa, Florida on September 26, 2022. - In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm's forecast landing on late Wednesday or Thursday. Ian "will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida's Gulf Coast," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.
Hurricane Ian Strengthens as Evacuations Begin and Tampa Prepares for First Direct Hit in a Century
hurricane ian
Hurricane Ian Expected to 'Continue Rapidly Strengthening' Before Hitting Florida Midweek
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
General views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary
Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando to Close Parks as Hurricane Ian Nears Florida
Puerto Rico: In an aerial photo, floodwaters surround houses
Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover
Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in U.S. as a Category 4 Storm, Bringing 'Unsurvivable' Storm Surge
hurricane eta
Hurricane Eta Nears Category 5 Strength as Storm Approaches Central America
Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura Kills 14-Year-Old Girl, Leaves 650K Without Power as It Weakens to Category 1
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13397261a) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on . Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages Tropical Weather, Puerto Rico - 17 Sep 2022
Hurricane Fiona Causes Entire Island of Puerto Rico to Lose Power
A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia's southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3, 2022.
The Most Extreme Weather Events of 2022 (So Far)
Hurricane Sally
Hurricane Sally Kills at Least 1 Person in Alabama as It Brings 'Torrential' Rains to South
hurricane ida
Hurricane Ida Reduced to Tropical Storm After Leaving 1 Dead, Million Without Power in Louisiana
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall: 'A Life-Threatening Situation'