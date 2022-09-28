Hurricane Ian: How to Help with Disaster Relief Efforts as Catastrophic Storm Makes Landfall

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida with catastrophic wind damage, significant rainfall and life-threatening storm surge, according to forecasters


Published on September 28, 2022 12:30 PM

Help is needed in Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state as one of the strongest storms to hit the U.S. in recent history.

Hurricane Ian became a Category 4 storm early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is on the threshold of reaching Category 5 status shortly before making landfall in Florida.

Forecasters say catastrophic wind damage and significant rainfall will impact much of the state, while portions of Florida's Gulf Coast could see an 18-foot storm surge.

National Weather Service director Ken Graham warned of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts at a FEMA press conference on Wednesday.

"This is a storm we are going to talk about for many years to come," Graham said.

Here's how you can help those in Florida affected by this historic storm:

Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, on September 27, 2022 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. - Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after battering western Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida battened down in preparation for a dangerous direct hit as the strengthening storm churns north.
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty

Red Cross

The Red Cross is currently accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to its website. Donations can be made by visiting redcross.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS. Donors can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

"Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need," the organization says, "and every single donation matters."

The Covenant House

The Covenant House, which has locations in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, is also accepting donations for its response to Hurricane Ian, noting that "immediate support" is needed, according to its website.

"Emergency protocols are in effect for Covenant House sites in Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando," said the non-profit organization, which assists "young people experiencing homelessness and trafficking."

Jontau Hines (R) and Theresa Galluzzo fill up sand bags in Edgewater, Florida, on September 27, 2022, as eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. - The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma, Cuba, at about 4:30 am local time (0830 GMT). The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said, making it a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés' announced Tuesday on Twitter that his non-profit World Central Kitchen has opened two main kitchens in Tampa and Gainesville, and that he and his partners are "ready to make as many meals as necessary during the next days and weeks."

"People of Florida," Andrés wrote Tuesday, "you will not face this alone!"

Andrés' organization also tweeted a video of teams preparing "hundreds of sandwiches" for Floridians, which they hope to distribute "as soon as the storm passes."

Donations can be made to the organization through its website.

American Humane Society

Hurricane Ian is also threatening the lives of pets and other animals. The American Humane Society is looking to assist animals in need, and is requesting donations to help them do so, according to its website.

"In the rush to prepare for this storm, we mustn't forget about our pets, who also need disaster preparation," the society said.

