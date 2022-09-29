Hurricane Ian Flood Waters Leave Fla. Driver Stranded: See Rescue Workers Pull Woman from Her Car

"Please let this be a lesson to stay off the roads when flooding is possible," the Naples Fire-Rescue Department wrote on Facebook

By
Published on September 29, 2022 03:41 PM

Rescue workers in Naples, Florida helped save the life of a woman who became stranded in her car while attempting to drive through flood waters amid Hurricane Ian's devastation.

Wednesday's rescue was captured on camera and shared on the Naples Fire-Rescue Department Facebook page.

The clip shows two workers, both wearing NFRD gear, helping the woman to safety after breaking her out of her locked car.

The video, shared Wednesday evening, begins with one rescue worker breaking through the rear driver's side window of a locked car floating in the middle of the waist-deep floodwaters. He manages to unlock the car, and the victim is eventually able to open her door.

The rescue worker then calls for a life vest, which he receives from a second rescue worker. He helps the woman into the vest as she exits her vehicle before the pair help the woman to safety.

CBS affiliate WKMG-TV also shared the video clip, seen above.

Hurricane Ian
Flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Xinhua/Shutterstock

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges people not to enter or cross floodwaters at any time, according to its website.

Those who become trapped in their vehicles by "rapidly moving water" are told to stay there unless water is "rapidly rising" inside — in which case they should "exit the vehicle immediately, seek refuge on the roof of the vehicle, and signal for help."

People are also told to leave their vehicles "immediately" and seek higher ground if their vehicle stalls in the water, "unless water is moving at a high velocity."

"Rapidly rising water can engulf the vehicle and its occupants, sweeping them away," the agency says.

