Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power

In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state

By
Published on October 4, 2022 10:56 AM
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Ian damage in Fort Myers Beach. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports.

At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported.

However, Florida officials say the death toll there is currently at 68, according to BBC News.

At least four people have died in North Carolina due to Ian, CNN reports.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Storm surges reached nearly 7 ft. high in areas like Fort Myers, while 12 ft. water levels were recorded in Naples.

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Friday. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event."

More than 1,900 people have been rescued in Florida in wake of the storm, DeSantis said at a Monday news conference, CNN reports.

Also on Monday, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said officials have "been to about every address" and that a more comprehensive search is now underway, according to Reuters.

"We believe that we have searched everything very quickly," Guthrie said. "Now we are going back for a second look."

"I am not saying we are not going to find anybody else," he added. "We may find other people."

A general view from the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday following making landfall as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, on September 29, 2022 in Florida, United States.
Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

As of Tuesday morning, more than 430,000 customers remain without power across the state of Florida, compared to just 1,100 in North Carolina and 2,500 in Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.

Officials hope to have power restored for most Floridians by the weekend. But Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy believes it could be "weeks or months" until some residents of southwest Florida are back online, according to Naples Daily News.

"We are repairing in most places outside of, right along the barrier islands and the beaches and the immediate coast line of Southwest Florida," Silagy said Saturday night.

"Those areas are going to be rebuilding," he continued, "and unfortunately for those who live there, we are looking at weeks or months [before restoration]. Frankly, many homes and businesses will not be able to accept power when that power is restored."

A collapsed building near flooded river aftermath of hurricane in Punta Gorda district of Florida, United States on September 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), down slightly from 155 mph (249 kph) winds recorded just hours earlier. US authorities warned earlier on Wednesday that Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barreled toward the southeastern state. At least 2.5 million Floridians are currently under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified into a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barrels toward the southeastern state with winds nearing Category 5 status.
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In the meantime, Floridians are facing "a real, real rough road ahead," according Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

During an appearance on Good Morning America last week, Marceno said the number of fatalities was likely "in the hundreds," though he later noted the numbers were not exact.

"This is a life-changing event for all of us," Marceno said, according to ABC News. "We tracked that storm up the coast of Florida, it was very unpredictable."

Speaking at FEMA headquarters last Thursday, President Joe Biden said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history."

"The numbers we have are still unclear," the president said, "but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life."

