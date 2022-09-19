Hurricane Fiona: How You Can Help People in Puerto Rico

People are coming together to help Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide blackout over the weekend.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," with FEMA specifically authorized to "identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

On Monday, FEMA shared on Twitter that cash donations are "the most direct, efficient, & flexible way to help" people in need.

FEMA suggested people make donations to trusted organizations through National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, which has 75 active members, including the American Red Cross.

Here's how you can help those affected by the storm, which now stands as the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Three people inside a house awaited rescue from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Stephanie Rojas/AP/Shutterstock

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés' non-profit World Central Kitchen shared on Twitter Sunday that its teams in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were preparing sandwiches to deliver to people in need as soon as the storm passed over the islands.

WCK's website states its teams of chefs are now preparing hot meals as it continues to assess needs across Puerto Rico. People interested in donating to the organization's efforts may contribute here.

Global Giving

Non-profit Global Giving on Monday launched the Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund as it aims to raise $1 million to "meet emergency needs, such as the provision of food, water, and shelter, and provide long-term support in affected communities, including in the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe," according to the fund's website.

Funds will "help first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter" before transitioning toward support for "longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted local organizations" in Puerto Rico.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief "is in communication with local health facilities about medical needs" and have emergency medical supplies in storage at health clinics across Puerto Rico, according to their website. These supplies include "trauma supplies, antibiotics and medications for diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions." People interested in donating to Direct Relief may donate here.

Jose Jimenez/Getty

Hispanic Federation

The non-profit Hispanic Federation, which provides support to Hispanic and Latino communities across the country, stresses that flooding and power outages on the island "are already far more severe and life threatening than they should be" as it continues to rebuild from Hurricane Maria's impact nearly five years ago. You can donate funds to the group here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has responded to many storm-related disasters, and provides "food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers." You can send a donation for Hurricane Fiona efforts through their website.