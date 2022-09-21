Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover

The dangerous storm has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday

By
Published on September 21, 2022 01:18 PM
This aerial picture taken on September 20, 2022, shows a flooded area in Arecibo, Puerto Rico,
Flooding in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona. Photo: AFP via Getty

Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it barrels toward its next two main targets: Bermuda and Canada.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fiona to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. "Some additional strengthening" is predicted through Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to hit Bermuda late Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain predicted for the island, per the NHC's forecast.

The U.S. State Department has urged travelers to reconsider visiting Bermuda "due to the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona" in a travel advisory issued Tuesday.

Hurricane Fiona has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday as the storm slammed into the island as a Category 1 storm.

Puerto Rico: In an aerial photo, floodwaters surround houses
Flooding in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona. Caribbean Air and Marine Branch/ZUMA Press Wire

The hurricane dropped 6 to 20 inches of rain on the island, which triggered landslides and floods that damaged homes, washed-out bridges and brought down power lines, according to USA Today.

Keith Turi, FEMA assistant administrator for recovery, said at least four people have died in the Caribbean, per the report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Many Puerto Ricans have fled the devastation, which comes five years after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Andy Roldan told ABC affiliate WCVB that the situation in there "is critical right now."

Carmen Peña also told WCVB that the situation at home is "bad."

"We didn't have radio. No light. No water. Nothing," Peña said at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, shortly after his flight from Puerto Rico landed.

"I just called my aunt and asked her if they have any help," he continued. "They said no."

man clings to a concrete beam in Ponce, Puerto Rico during flooding
Man in Puerto Rico gets stuck the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona. 125th Military Police Battalion/ZUMA Press Wire

Yolanda Rivera told CBS affiliate WBZ-TV that she and her loved ones "stayed in one room in a little corner that was safe, for a whole night" without any light whatsoever.

"We didn't want to stay there," Rivera told the outlet. "But that's really sad; that's the place you were born."

Governor Pedro Pierluisi requested a major disaster declaration on Tuesday following the "catastrophic" damage caused to Puerto Rico, according to USA Today.

Three days after the storm, only 26% of the population's power had been restored, per the outlet. More than a million people remain without power as of Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

Neighbors work to recover their belongings after the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic
Family in Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Fiona hits. Ricardo Hernandez/AP/Shutterstock

The Dominican Republic is also struggling following Hurricane Fiona, with nearly 2 million customers left without water as of Tuesday evening, according to Major General Juan Méndez García, reports CNN.

Over 600 homes have been damaged in the Dominican Republic, as have at least 23 roads and 18 bridges, García added.

Bermuda is Fiona's next target on Thursday, followed by portions of Canada on Friday. Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and western Newfoundland could see about 3 to 6 inches of rainfall from the storm, though some localities could see up to 10 inches of rain.

"Fiona is forecast to be a hurricane-force cyclone through Saturday," the NHC said on Wednesday.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13397261a) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on . Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages Tropical Weather, Puerto Rico - 17 Sep 2022
Hurricane Fiona Causes Entire Island of Puerto Rico to Lose Power
Downed power lines on road PR-743 in Cayey ,Puerto Rico as the island awoke to a general power outage on September 19, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages related to flooding after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received in some cases over twenty inches of rain.
Hurricane Fiona Strengthens to Category 3 Storm After Hitting Puerto Rico
Road blocked is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico
At Least 1 Dead in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona Creates 'Catastrophic' Floods and Power Outages
People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona: How You Can Help People in Puerto Rico
hurricane eta
Hurricane Eta Nears Category 5 Strength as Storm Approaches Central America
Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in U.S. as a Category 4 Storm, Bringing 'Unsurvivable' Storm Surge
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Busby family
OutDaughtered Stars Adam & Danielle Busby 'Hunkered Down' During Hurricane Laura: 'We Are Safe'
Hurricane Ida
2-Year-Old Boy Among 29 People Dead After Ida Batters the Northeast with Record Rain and Tornadoes
Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura Upgraded to Category 4 Storm as Experts Warn Storm Surge Will Be 'Unsurvivable'
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall: 'A Life-Threatening Situation'
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah Recalls Being Told She's in the 'Category of Obesity': 'It Pissed Me Off'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Daryl Ray Lewis, Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning: ‘He Was Our Everything,’ Says Wife
Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife
green sky
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Storm flooding Miami, Florida
Downtown Miami Floods After First Tropical Storm of Season as Region Faces More Rain — See Shocking Photos