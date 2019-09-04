Here’s How You Can Help the Victims of Deadly Hurricane Dorian

Image zoom Ramon Espinosa/AP/Shutterstock

Hurricane Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas and continues to creep up the east coast of the U.S., with meteorologists warnings of its impact on Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The storm killed at least seven people after making landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, and has left parts of the island so flooded that approximately 70 percent of homes remain underwater, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest told the Washington Post.

The extreme devastation will reportedly cost the Bahamas billions of dollars in repairs, and the Red Cross estimates that 99 percent of people on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama will need some form of emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million people in North and South Carolina have been forced to evacuate as the Category 2 storm inches closer, according to CNN.

For those interested in helping those affected, both in the Bahamas and the United States, here are some of the organizations that can use the help.

Image zoom Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 4 JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

American Red Cross

The Red Cross, which currently has 200 volunteers in the Bahamas, is always accepting monetary donations. There’s a $10 minimum online donation, and you can do so here or by texting DORIAN to 90999. The Red Cross is also accepting blood donations, as Dorian has forced the cancelation of nearly 50 blood drives along the east coast, the organization announced on its website Wednesday.

Americares

The disaster relief organization is currently promoting an emergency 2x match, which will match any and all donations made dollar for dollar. You can donate here.

Team Rubicon

The organization, which is operated by military veterans and first responders, has so far sent volunteers down to the heavily hit Abaco Islands and Nassau in the Bahamas. You can donate here.

Image zoom The Humane Society funded a rescue flight of 80 animals from three Florida shelters Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States

American Humane

Those looking to help save animals left behind in the storm can donate here. American Humane said Wednesday morning it had already removed cats and kittens from Dorian’s path of destruction and transported them more than 700 miles to safe havens in New York and New Jersey.

Direct Relief

You can donate to the humanitarian aid organization here to help them deliver medical aid to affected areas, and send medical caches with first-aid supplies and vital medications to Florida.

World Central Kitchen

Celebrity chef José Andrés has been in the trenches in the Bahamas, serving meals to victims affected by the storm. He told CNN he flew 2,000 sandwiches and more than 1,000 oranges to Abaco on Tuesday and hoped to send between 5,000 and 7,000 more on Wednesday. He also announced plans to set up a kitchen in Abaco in order to help as many people as possible. You can donate here.

Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation

Image zoom Matthew Aylen tries to escape floodwaters in Freeport, Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2 Tim Aylen/AP/Shutterstock

Click here to donate to the fund, which was set up by the Grand Bahama Port Authority to provide relief efforts. In addition to monetary donations, the foundation is also accepting goods.

Clara Lionel Foundation

The non-profit founded by singer Rihanna is providing aid to the Bahamas, she said on Twitter. You can donate here.

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

You can donate here to help victims in North Carolina, who are currently bracing for the storm.