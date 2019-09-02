The Photos You Need to See as Hurricane Dorian Hits Land

Standing Solo
A man stands on the roof of a store as he works to get it ready for the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sunday.
The storm made landfall as a Category 5 in the Bahamas Sunday afternoon and was still crawling across the country on Monday.
The Winds Pick Up
The idyllic tourist hotspot of Freeport was rocked by strong winds, which sent palms trees in the area swaying.
Winds up to 165 mph were reported on Monday in the Bahamas and some areas were expecting up to 30 inches of rain, according to the New York Times.
The Eye of the Storm
A handout from NASA shows Hurricane Dorian via satellite on Sunday afternoon as it looms over the Atlantic Ocean, with Florida visible on the left. In the photo, the storm is situated directly over the northern Bahamas island of Great Abaco.
Dorian’s powerful winds have made it the strongest hurricane on record in the northwestern Bahamas, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Final Beach Days
Beachgoers in Cocoa Beach, Florida, didn’t let the impending storm dampen their beach time last Friday.
Hurricane Dorian isn’t expected to make landfall in Florida until later this week, with local meteorologist Jayme King projecting it’ll touch down near Cape Canaveral, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The First Victim
The Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft snapped this shot of Hurricane Dorian, which has so far reportedly killed one person and may have damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 homes.
A young boy from the Abaco Islands was the storm’s first victim after he drowned in rising waters, his grandmother told Eyewitness News.