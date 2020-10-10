Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Leaving More Than 700,000 Without Power

Hurricane Delta made landfall in southwest Louisiana as a category 2 storm on Friday evening, before weakening to a tropical depression as it moved through the Gulf area on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, more than 700,000 customers were without power in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, according to poweroutage.us, with the bulk of the outages coming from Louisiana.

In addition to the outages, storm surges and floods continue to pose a threat to parts of Louisiana, though the National Hurricane Center reported that “water levels will continue to subside” along the coast throughout Saturday.

Tropical-storm force winds will also persist in northern Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas and heavy rains will hit parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and the Southern Appalachian area through Sunday, the NHC said.

Hurricane Delta approaching Louisiana Friday DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Delta first made landfall near the town of Creole, which is about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August. The area is still recovering from Laura, which killed at least 26 people and led to extensive damage along Louisiana’s coast, particularly in Lake Charles and Sulphur.

Photos of the damage from Delta show heavily flooded roads, downed trees and power lines, and windows blown out from the high winds. Louisiana State Sen. Ronnie Johns said on Saturday that Delta is “worse than we even thought (in Lake Charles and Sulphur) again,” according to USA Today.

“We're getting tore up again,” he said. “It's disheartening, but we'll be OK.”

“Delta has left hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife in our communities that no one should take lightly,” Gov. John Bel Edwards added in a Saturday tweet. “Everyone needs to remain vigilant, continue to listen to local officials and be safe.”

Prior to the hurricane making landfall, Edwards noted that the state was “still trying to recover” from Laura.