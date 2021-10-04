Southern Calif. Officials Fear 'Irreversible' Damage After Massive Oil Spill as Clean Up Begins
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating as more than 126,000 gallons of oil spilled five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday
A massive oil spill off the coast of Southern California continues to wash onto the shores of Huntington Beach, killing wildlife including marine life birds.
The oil spill was first reported to the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, the organization confirmed in a tweet. About 3,000 barrels — or approximately 126,000 gallons — of oil spilled off the California coast, prompting Huntington Beach officials to close the area as clean-up efforts begin.
The cause of the major oil spill remains unknown.
The city of Huntington Beach announced in a press release that the Coast Guard "is the lead agency coordinating the response into the spill incident, and the investigation into how the spill occurred."
On Monday, officials confirmed that Beta Offshore, a California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corporation, is responsible for the oil spill and is working closely to assist in clean-up efforts.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the oil spill's "irreversable" damage to the environment.
"The ramifications will extend further than the visible oil and odor that our residents are dealing with at the moment. The impact to the environment is irreversible," she said in a release.
"You can't get wildlife back that are killed in this process, and some of the habitat the plant species, they're going to be impacted for years to come," she added, ABC News reported.
Foley also urged locals on social media to stay 50 ft. away in order to avoid clusters of oil on the shore. Orange County health officials also urged people to refrain from recreational activities near the coast and seek medical attention if they come in contact with oil.
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach is planning to triage oiled marine animals, Krysta Higuchi, public and community relations manager for the center, told the Los Angeles Times.
"We're not entirely sure of the magnitude just yet. It's definitely an all hands on deck kind of situation. We are trained for it, but it's training you never want to have to use," Higuchi told the outlet. "We usually see the marine mammals a couple of days to a couple of weeks after an event."
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr called the spill an "environmental catastrophe" and a "potential ecological disaster," according to CNN.
Carr noted on Sunday that the closures could last anywhere "from a few weeks to a few months."
Individuals who come across wildlife that have been affected by the spill should not approach the animals and should instead contact the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (877) 823-6926.