Everything to Know About October's Hunter's Moon, the First Full Moon of Fall

Calling on lunar lovers and stargazers because October's full moon aligns with the Draconid meteor shower this year

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 02:43 PM
Full moon also known as "Hunter's Moon" rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, as seen from Jersey City of New Jersey in United States on October 21, 2021.
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

It's only fitting that this month's full moon will look like a giant pumpkin in the sky!

October's full moon, called the Hunter's Moon, will take on an illuminated, orange hue in contrast with the night. The best part? It will appear whole for two consecutive nights, offering double the chances to admire its jack-o'lantern-like glow.

While this time of year is synonymous with spooky season, it's also regarded as the beginning of the fall season since the autumnal equinox arrived on Sept. 22 — therefore, the Hunter's Moon marks the first full moon of fall!

This month's moon comes after September's Harvest Moon. Typically, there's a corresponding full moon with each month but the Harvest Moon is a seasonal moon due to its inconsistent arrival in either September or October.

Its name is designated to the full moon that arrives closest to the autumnal equinox. If the Harvest Moon happens to rise in October, then the November full moon would be deemed the Hunter's Moon, per EarthSky.org. (The next time that's expected to occur is in 2025).

Here are all the details on this month's full moon, including when to spot it, why it's called the Hunter's Moon, and everything in between.

Why is October's full moon called the Hunter's Moon?

People standing on the Edge NYC outdoor observation deck are silhouetted by the full Hunter's Moon rising in New York City on October 20, 2021 as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.
Gary Hershorn/Getty

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full Moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

While most full moons have a corresponding month, the Harvest Moon and the Hunter's Moon do not. Due to their association with the autumnal equinox, they are seasonal moons.

Despite the Hunter's Moon arriving in either October or November, the meaning behind its title remains the same. It is believed that its name signifies the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold season ahead.

Like other full moons, October's moon has alternative names as well. They include Drying Rice Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, Freezing Moon, Ice Moon, and Migrating Moon.

Why does the Hunter's Moon appear so bright?

The Hunter's Moon rises at a size of 99.6 percent behind Torre Medicea medieval tower in Santo Stefano di Sessanio (AQ), Italy, on October 19, 2021.
Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty

Don't be fooled! Contrary to your eyesight, the Hunter's Moon isn't actually brighter than other full moons, despite its brilliant, illuminating appearance. This is due to an effect called the "Moon Illusion."

When skywatchers catch the moon upon its rise above the horizon, it will always appear bigger and brighter. There's no other scientific explanation in regard to the atmosphere. (This explains why the Draconid meteor shower, taking place the same night, will be harder to view).

"When the Moon is high overhead, it is dwarfed by the vast hemisphere of the heavens and appears to our eyes as a small disk in the sky," per The Farmer's Almanac.

"By contrast, when the Moon is low, it is viewed in relation to earthly objects, such as chimneys or trees, whose size and shape provide scale," the publication added. "Your brain compares the size of the Moon to the trees, buildings, or other reference points, and suddenly, the Moon looks massive!"

When to view October's Hunter's Moon?

A pre-dawn surfer is seen with the setting Hunters full moon, behind the Manhattan Beach Pier, in Manhattan Beach, CA, Manhattan Beach Pier, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Unfortunately, the Hunter's Moon will reach peak illumination when it's below the horizon at 4:54 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 9. — so the moon will be impossible to view at that time. Fortunately, that's not the only chance you'll have to spot it.

In fact, lunar lovers will have two opportunities to take in the beauty of the Hunter's Moon. Similar to September's Harvest Moon, the Hunter's Moon will appear full for several nights in a row — so keep your eyes peeled the night before and after, too!

The best times to watch? Sunset. The best place to watch? Anywhere you can locate the horizon.

When's the next full moon in 2022?

Full Moons
Getty

The next full moon will be November's Beaver Moon. It will rise on Nov. 8, 2022.

Related Articles
The August Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Hortiatis mountain and Thessaloniki city over the sea, skywatchers call it Blue Moon. The lunar moonlight is reflected on the water surface while it rises in warm red color near Kalochori town with the famous Lagoon and Axios Delta National Park. The country offers free cultural events at sites, a tradition for Greece with Museums Across the country open at night while a number of free cultural events will take place on August 22, at Greece's archaeological sites and museums to mark the full moon celebrations, earth's natural satellite and the beginning of the summer ending. Kalohori, Thessaloniki, Greece on August 22, 2021
Everything to Know About August's Sturgeon Supermoon, Including When It Peaks and How to See It
Full Moons
Everything to Know About the Full Moons in 2022
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The full Buck Moon or Thunder Moon passes behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building lit in the flag colors of countries competing in the Tokyo Olympics as it rises in New York City on July 23, 2021 as seen from Lyndhurst, New Jersey.
Everything to Know About July's Buck Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of the Year
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Photomontage taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Everything to Know About 2022's Perseid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
pink-moon-strawberry-june
Everything to Know About June's Strawberry Moon, Including How to See It
Everything to Know About the Tau Herculid Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Tau Herculid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Pink moon
Everything to Know About 2022's Pink Moon, Including When to Watch and How to Spot It
The full Buck Supermoon or Thunder Moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on July 13, 2022, as seen from Verona, New Jersey.
Breathtaking Photos of July's Buck Moon Captured From Around the World
Leonids Meteor Shower
A Stargazer's Guide to the Leonids Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch the Fireballs
Wolf Moon
International Observe the Moon Night Is Oct. 16 (Ahead of the Hunter's Moon Oct. 20): How to Celebrate
Milky Way During Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Draconid meteor showe
A Stargazer's Guide to the Draconid Meteor Shower: Here's When It Will Peak and How to Watch
HECHINGEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A Blood Moon rises above The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. The period of totality during this eclipse, when Earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse this century. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About May's Super Flower Blood Moon, Including How to See It
Lyrid meteor shower in Germany
Everything to Know About 2022's Lyrids Meteor Shower