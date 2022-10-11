Hunter Rescued After Being Impaled by 'Lost' Arrow While Hiking in Remote Colorado Wilderness

"This is RCSARs second rescue involving a hunter walking into and being impaled by a lost arrow in the past two years," a statement from Routt County Search and Rescue read

A hunter was airlifted out of a remote area in Colorado after being impaled by a "lost arrow" while hiking off-trail, according to Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR).

The incident occurred last week near the South Fork of Mad Creek when the hunter walked into the arrow, which reportedly pierced his leg above the knee, making him unable to move from his spot, CBS News reported.

Fortunately, he was able to request help using his rescue beacon to send an SOS before shutting off the device due to low battery power, per the outlet.

"The arrow was presumably released earlier in the archery hunting season," the statement from RCSAR's official Facebook page read. "This is RCSARs second rescue involving a hunter walking into and being impaled by a lost arrow in the past two years."

The RCSAR team was able to locate the hunter after venturing deep into the remote area where he was last heard from, including riding four miles to the Elk Park Trailhead north of Steamboat Springs and hiking 2.5 miles before going through woods and swamps to reach him.

Hunter Rescued After Being Impaled by 'Lost' Arrow While Hiking in Remote Colorado Wilderness
Due to the difficulty of the landscape, the team called a helicopter to help carry the hunter out of the area. He was later airlifted and transported to UCHealth's Yampa Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to RCSAR Vice President Harry Sandler via CBS News.

Per the outlet, Sandler recommended, "Hunters should also always carry the 10 Essentials and be prepared for rapidly changing weather as is common this time of year in the rockies."

As a precaution, Sandler added, "While we know that it is not always feasible, bowhunters should make every effort possible to find a lost arrow."

A representative from RCSAR said they did not have "any updates" when contacted by PEOPLE.

