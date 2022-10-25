Hunter Recovering After Shooting Himself While Fighting Off Grizzly Bear in Wyoming

Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, Wyo., shot himself in the leg with a handgun during the second grizzly bear attack to occur in Western Wyoming in this month

Officials in Wyoming say a man is recovering after shooting himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear.

Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, Wyo., was attacked while hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth mountains on Friday, according to a news release from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Francis pulled out a handgun "and fired several rounds," one of which hit him in the lower leg, according to the release.

The victim's son "quickly activated his SOS device" before performing first-aid on his father, SCSO said.

The pair met up with rescuers a short time later, and Francis was flown via helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Rescuers with Tip Top Search and Rescue (TTSAR) and the hunters used the SOS device to coordinate a plan to meet up near Water Dog Lake, the SCSO said.

The younger man helped his father onto a horse, and eventually met up with rescuers in the Big Twin Creek drainage area around 9:20 p.m. local time.

Francis was then taken via UTV back to a ranch, and flown to the hospital.

The bear involved in Friday's attack fled the scene, the SCSO said. Officials are attempting to locate the bear, and an investigation into the attack has been opened.

As the SCSO noted in Saturday's release, this is the second grizzly bear attack in Western Wyoming in this month alone.

Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured in mid-October after being attacked by a bear in the Shoshone National Forest.

A black bear attack also occurred in Connecticut last week. The incident left a 10-year-old boy with injuries that were reportedly not life-threatening.

