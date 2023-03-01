Hunter Lost in Amazon Jungle for 31 Days Survived by Eating Worms, Collecting Rainwater in His Boots

Jhonattan Acosta, 30, was hunting with four friends in northern Bolivia last month when he somehow became separated from the group, per multiple reports

By
Published on March 1, 2023 11:44 AM
amazon rainforest
Amazon rainforest. Photo: Mark Fox Photography/ Getty

A Bolivian man was found alive after surviving a month in the Amazon rainforest with minimal supplies, according to multiple reports.

Jhonattan Acosta, 30, was hunting with four friends in northern Bolivia last month when he somehow became separated from the group, according to the BBC and Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The hunter spent the next 31 days alone in the woods, and did what he had to do to survive until help arrived — from eating insects and worms to collecting rain water to drink in his boots.

"You wouldn't believe all I had to do to survive all this time," he told Unitel TV, according to the BBC.

Jhonattan was without a machete or a flashlight when he got lost, according to the BBC — and he said he lost nearly 40 lbs. and dislocated his ankle during the harrowing ordeal.

"My brother told us that when he dislocated his ankle on the fourth day, he started fearing for his life," Horacio Acosta told Bolivian newspaper Página Siete, per the outlet.

When he wasn't eating bugs, Jhonattan managed to find and eat a wild, papaya-like fruit that locals call "gargateas," per the report.

Horacio said his brother did have a shotgun, but that there was only one cartridge inside, according to the BBC. Jhonattan used that final cartridge to ward off a group of pig-like animals known as "peccaries," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Radio Panamericana, the hunter said he also encountered several other animals, including jaguars, anteaters, and alligators, according to La Vanguardia. He said he barely slept during his first week alone, with animals appearing at nearly every turn.

But Jhonattan believes some of the animals were simply taking care of him, having found jaguar tracks near him after waking up one morning.

The ordeal came to an end on Saturday when members of a local search party came upon the missing man while scouring the forest, per La Vanguardia.

Jhonattan was surprised to learn that "people kept up the search for so long," according to the BBC.

"I thank God profusely, because he has given me a new life," the hunter said, per the outlet.

Related Articles
deadly train crash in greece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j58QhlFDpNo
Greece Train Crash Leaves At Least 29 Dead and 85 Injured After 2 Trains Catch on Fire: 'Shocking'
Dismembered Model Abby Choi
Model Whose Body Parts Were Found in Refrigerator Had Financial Dispute with Ex-Husband Before Death
Makayla Bernald
Woman, 21, Mourned by Family and Softball Community After Fatal Calif. Crash: 'Love of My Life,' Says Mom
Mississippi Woman Gives Birth To Rare Quintuplets, With Four Identical Girls!
Miss. Mom Gives Birth to 'Rare' Quintuplets — 1 Boy and 4 Identical Girls: 'The Greatest Blessing'
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles Lottery Jackpot, Sacramento, United States - 14 Feb 2023
California Lottery Insists $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Is Legitimate Despite Man's Stolen Ticket Claim
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife
Diego Barria
Missing Man's Family Spotted His Tattoo on Human Remains Found in Shark Caught by Fishermen: Reports
Maine Warden Service found missing Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County
2 Women Found Alive in Remote, Snow-Covered Jeep After Getting Lost for 5 Days
Man and His Dog Found Dead in Gorge After Apparent Fall During Hike in Scotland
Man and His Dog Who Went Missing While Hiking in Scotland Are Found Dead in Gorge, Officials Say
abby choi
Ex-Husband and in-Laws of Model Abby Choi Charged After Her Body Parts Are Discovered
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Shares Photo of What He Says Is a Mayan Elf: 'Everything Is Mystical'
Top row, L-R: Scott Walton, Ryan Watson Bottom row, L-R: Ed Pricola, Terri and Mark Rand
Officials Say Plane Broke Apart Before Crash that Killed 5, Including New Dad of 1-Month-Old Baby
SAG After Party studio
Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks, Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter, Dead at 83
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: A Pilatus PC-12/45 takes off at Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
5 People Killed in Ambulance Plane Crash in Nevada: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Utah Man, 19, Found Dead By Family Half a Mile from Car that Slid Off the Road and Into a Ditch
Mystery in Japan: Authorities Stumped After Large Metal Sphere Washes Up on Beach
Neil deGrasse Tyson Has 'No Idea' What Mysterious Metal Ball in Japan Is, Jokes It May Be 'Godzilla's Egg'