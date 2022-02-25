Authorities initially believed the large animal was in the middle of a one-bear crime spree around Lake Tahoe in California

'Hank the Tank' the 500-Lbs. Bear Was Blamed for Numerous Home Break-Ins –– DNA Evidence Says Otherwise

In news that may not bring any comfort to residents of the South Lake Tahoe community in California, the 500-lbs. bear blamed for ransacking homes in the area has not been working alone.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, DNA evidence revealed that a string of recent break-ins blamed on a single bear known as Hank the Tank has actually been perpetrated by a group of three bears.

"While recent incidents of bears invading homes were originally thought to be a single bear, DNA evidence collected from the most recent incident as well as prior incidents over the past several months prove that at least three bears were responsible for breaking into numerous residences," a statement issued by the department on Thursday said.

The group is said to have broken into homes through garages, windows, and doors, all in an effort to reach human food, The New York Times previously reported.

As of last Friday, 38 homes in the Lake Tahoe area had been damaged by the bears, with authorities receiving more than 150 calls in relation to incidents, CBS Sacramento reported.

Hank first gained widespread attention earlier this month when a new release from the department warned of a "male bear, weighing approximately 500 Lbs." roaming the Tahoe Keys area.

The story soon went viral on social media, spurring people to share images of a hefty bear thought to be Hank to their timelines. (There is even fan art.)

While Hank is no longer solely blamed for the break-ins, it didn't take long for those online to think of a new name for the group of three: Hanks the Tanks.

The CDFW said it would work to trap the bears and tag them in the coming weeks, as well as collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will then be released into a "suitable habitat." Additionally, any bears captured during the effort will not be euthanized.

According to the department, attempts by residents to identify the bears by their visible characteristics have led to confusion during the ordeal.

"Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts," the CDFW said in their statement. "The genetic information gleaned from our effort in the South Lake Tahoe area will assist CDFW by expanding its database of bear genetics and hopefully preventing future misidentification of bears."