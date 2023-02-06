Human Skull Found in Alaska Linked to N.Y. Man Who Went Missing While Hunting in 1976: Officials

Gary Frank Sotherden went missing in 1976 while on a hunting trip near the Porcupine River in northeastern Alaska

By
Published on February 6, 2023 03:48 PM
Gary Frank Sotherden

A skull found in the wilderness of Alaska more than 25 years ago belonged to a New York man who went missing in the 1970s, according to authorities.

Gary Frank Sotherden, of Clay, N.Y., went missing in 1976 near the Porcupine River in northeastern Alaska, according to Syracuse.com and The New York Times.

The skull was recovered in July 1997 along the same river, about eight miles from the Alaska-Canada border, the Associated Press and Times reported.

In April 2022, Alaska State Troopers said investigators were able to extract DNA from the skull, but faced a months-long process to identify the remains, per the Times.

However, a recent 23andMe test taken by Gary's brother Stephen Sotherden helped authorities officially identify the remains, the newspaper reported.

"We've been working on it for 45 years, and it's nice that things came to a conclusion," Stephen, 76, told the Times.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gary Frank Sotherden
Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Tim DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, said Gary appears to have been attacked by a bear "based on the shape, size and locations of tooth penetrations to the skull," according to the AP.

DeSpain said it is unclear if the bear's attack led to Gary's death, per the news agency.

Gary was adventuring outdoors with friends when he went missing in 1976, the Times reported. At one point, the group opted to travel on either side of the Porcupine River, but they later learned that Gary had disappeared.

The skull found in 1997 was located in the same area as Sotherden's last known whereabouts, DeSpain said, per the AP. Officials that searched the area did not uncover any other remains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gary's family has presumed he was dead after a mountain guide they hired discovered the missing man's campsite, and personal belongings such as his drivers license and a pair of broken glasses, according to Syracuse.com and the Times.

The hunter's loved ones also honored his life with a headstone at Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay that says, "Lost in Alaska," according to the outlets.

In December, eight months after the initial breakthrough, state troopers called Stephen and informed him that they had positively identified his brother's remains, according to Syracuse.com.

Stephen said he previously thought his brother may have fallen through ice, but said the medical examiner's report "was much more brutal than I had hoped," per the report.

"It's been hard all the way along, but it's nice to at least know what happened," he told the Times.

Related Articles
polar bear
Polar Bear Shot Dead After It Kills Woman and Boy in Alaska During 'Rare' Attack
Zachary Zernik, Hiker Who Was Missing for Over a Week Found Dead in California
Missing 22-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead in Calif. Wilderness Park: 'The Family Is Extremely Grieved'
Stella Berry was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Daniela Itzel Velaquez, Missing Wisc. Teen Found Dead, Likely Froze To Death
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Berkeley California,USA. July 25 2021: Doe Memorial Library and Sather Tower at campus of University of California, Berkeley.
'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found in Unused UC Berkeley Building: 'There Are Many Questions,' Police Say
Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan
Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman
In this aerial view, destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is shown on October 02, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Officials Recovered Poems and Cash But Mystery Remains About Man Whose Foot Was Found in Yellowstone Hot Pool
Aamir Ali
Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 29: Frank Vallelonga arrives for the U.S Premiere Of "Songs Of Solomon" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
'Green Book' Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Identified as Dead Body Police Found in the Bronx, Man Arrested
An orphaned polar bear cub roaming Prudhoe Bay that was captured and brought to the Alaska Zoo for its welfare
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
ray liotta, cocaine bear
'Cocaine Bear' True Story — What to Know About the 1985 Events Behind the Shocking New Movie
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'