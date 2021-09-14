Human Remains Found Inside 12-Foot Alligator Suspected of Attacking Man During Hurricane Ida

Timothy Satterlee has been missing since he was last seen by his wife following an alligator attack in Hurricane Ida floodwaters

Human remains were found inside a massive alligator that is suspected of attacking a Louisiana man as Hurricane Ida slammed into the state last month.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, crews captured a 12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds near the location 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee went missing following an attack.

Satterlee's wife previously told authorities that she was inside her home on Aug. 30 when she heard a commotion outside and saw an alligator attacking her husband. Satterlee lost his arm in the terrifying encounter, and his wife took a canoe a mile through floodwaters to find help. However, by the time sheriff's arrived, Satterlee was nowhere to be found.

Authorities then used high water vehicles and flatboats to try and locate the man, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

"For the last three weeks, members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division, along with State and Federal partners, worked tirelessly searching the area in hopes of locating Satterlee, or the alligator that attacked him," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Monday.

"This morning, their hard work paid off with the capture of the alligator that is suspected to be the one who attacked Satterlee," they added.

Over the weekend, licensed hunters Phillip McClurke and Eric Dumas located an alligator in a waterway near the location of the attack and set up traps to capture it. Once it was caught, they found "what [appeared] to be human remains" inside its stomach, the office said.

"This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family," St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. "I know today's findings does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure."

According to the sheriff's office, the coroner will attempt to verify the remains as Satterlee's with help from investigators.