Unidentified Human Remains Found amid Search for Judith Chartier, Who Went Missing Nearly 40 Years Ago

Authorities in Massachusetts made a number of important discoveries this week amid their decades-long search for Judith Chartier, who went missing on June 5, 1982.



On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that investigators had recovered parts of a vehicle, which had been "positively identified as the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger that was driven by Judith Chartier" on the day she was last seen, from the Concord River.



The following day, officials confirmed that divers searching the area had also discovered human remains, which have yet to be positively identified, according to NBC News.



"In addition to those remains, they were able to find other items, including a few pieces of clothing and a purse, or card case, that contained a work identification that belonged to Judy Chartier," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference on Wednesday, crediting new sonar technology for helping lead investigators to the discoveries.



"We've been in contact with the remaining members of Judy Chartier's family," Ryan continued, noting that "after all of these years," the back-to-back discoveries have been a lot for them to take in.



RELATED: Human Remains Found in Sunken Vehicle Connected to 1998 Missing Persons Case in Arkansas



"[It] is both heartening, in that they now have a sense of what happened to their sister, but also distressing in terms of all of the years they have waited," Ryan said at the press conference.



"Their parents are no longer with us and obviously went to their grave not knowing what happened to their daughter," Ryan added.



As the investigation continues, authorities expect to continue their search in the water and will conduct new interviews with people who attended the party where she was last seen or lived in the area in 1982, Ryan said at the news conference. The medical examiner's office and state anthropologists will also work to identify the human remains and try to determine a cause of death, per NBC News.