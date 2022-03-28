The corpse was unharmed in the accident and later picked up by a different vehicle to be brought to the funeral home, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said

Human Corpse Being Transported to Funeral Home Ejected from Van in Pileup on N.J. Freeway

A multi-car crash caused a human corpse to fall out the back of a vehicle on Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey on Friday, authorities said.

The corpse was being transported from the hospital to the funeral when the vehicle collided with a horse trailer, according to a Facebook post from the Paramus Police Department.

"During the crash which involved a horse trailer and a funeral home livery vehicle an ejection of mortal remains occurred," the department shared.

Paramus Accident Credit: Courtesy Paramus Police Department

Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told the Daily Voice that the corpse was unharmed in the accident and was later picked by a different vehicle to be brought to the funeral home.

Three people were hospitalized following the crash but none of the injuries were serious, while the horse from the trailer "escaped uninjured," according to the police's Facebook post.

The horse's handler allowed the animal to eat grass on the side of the road following the collision, according to the Daily Voice.

The collision occurred when a pickup truck hauling the horse trailer rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler, leading to a multi-car pileup, the Daily Voice reported.

"It always comes to a dead stop by the Garden State Plaza," Brittany Garabedian, the Jeep driver, told the outlet. "I have a habit of looking in my rearview after I brake, and I saw a trailer flying and not slowing down."

She added, "At that second everything happened — loud tires screeching with BOOM BOOM BOOM AND BOOM."

Garabedian was hospitalized following the accident with a concussion and other injuries, the outlet reported.

"I was hit so hard my rear glass ended up on the hood of the Jeep," she said. "I hit my head and nose so hard on the steering wheel I couldn't move or get out to help anyone else."