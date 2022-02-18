Huey Haha, Rising TikTok Star and Comedian, Died by Suicide: Coroner

Huey Haha was found dead in his home in October last year at 22 years old

Huey Haha, rising social media star and comedian, died by suicide, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 22 years old.

Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 25, 2021, a report from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office says.

"He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters," a post from his Instagram account read shortly after his death, directing followers to a GoFundMe set up by friend Coby Jdn.

"Thank you so much for everyone's generous donations to help pay for the costs of Huey's funeral but most importantly to support his daughter, Princess, as she grows up," an update posted on Huey's GoFundMe – which has so far raised over $46,000 of its $50,000 goal – stated.

"Please continue to share the link to this GoFundMe page with your loved ones on your social media and anywhere you can. Huey touched so many lives through his humor and big heart - now is our time to help his family in their time of need," the update continued.

While tons of fan tributes poured into the comment section on Huey's GoFundMe, Coby penned a heart-wrenching Instagram tribute to his friend, writing, "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most💔we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future🕊🖤."

Included in Coby's tribute to Huey was a clip of him speaking about fatherhood.

"It's just great dude, like, I just love it so much. I love it when I come home and then my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she just screams like 'ahhhh!' and then she runs around in a circle and she comes back and she hugs me. It's like the best feeling, bro," he said. "You don't really understand, like, fatherhood, until you're in that. It's really true."