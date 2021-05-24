Wednesday's full moon will mark the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, as well as the year's biggest "supermoon"

The 'Super Flower Blood Moon' Is About to Light Up Skies! How to Watch This Week's Celestial Event

What the Super Flower Blood Moon is expected to look like

Get your cameras ready!

On Wednesday, May's full moon — known as the Flower Moon — will be a sight to see as it becomes the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, as well as the year's biggest "supermoon," according to Space.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like with all lunar eclipses, Earth's shadow will block the sun's light and reflect off the moon, causing it to appear red and earn its name "blood moon," the outlet reported.

But this year, the moon will also reach perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in orbit, according to Space.com. While in perigee, the moon will appear slightly larger than an average full moon, ultimately making it a "supermoon."

Now coined the "Super Flower Blood Moon," it is expected to light up the skies Wednesday with its red hue, which will be visible to much of the world, per Space.com.

The outlet's scientists say the Penumbral eclipse is expected to begin at 4:47 a.m. ET, with a partial eclipse at 5:44 a.m. ET. A full eclipse will occur at 7:11 a.m. ET, with its peak happening around 7:18 a.m. ET, and is expected to end at 7:25 a.m. ET.

The partial eclipse will then end at 8:52 a.m. ET, followed by the ending of the Penumbral eclipse at 9:49 a.m. ET, Space.com reported.

The eclipse will be visible to the unaided eye and does not require eye protection or a telescope, according to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: One Lucky Couple Makes 'Supermoon Sunday' a Night to Remember!

However, there are places in the world where people will have difficulties seeing the eclipse due to clouds, or simply won't be able to see it at all, Space.com noted.

For those skywatchers, multiple live streams from different parts of the United States will be available online, free of charge.

The Griffith Observatory is expected to stream its view of the Super Flower Blood Moon beginning at 4:45 a.m. ET until 9 a.m. ET, right after the partial eclipse ends, according to its website.

Though they've previously welcomed visitors to watch in-person for similar events, the observatory said it will not be having an onsite public viewing event due to the pandemic.

In Flagstaff, Arizona, the Lowell Observatory will be streaming its views through their 14" Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes, according to their site.

The stream is scheduled to run from 5:30 a.m. ET until 7:25 a.m. ET and will also feature educators discussing the science of eclipses, the best ways to view them and Lowell's history with the moon, the site stated.

Other livestreams will be available to watch through the Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Date.

Virtual Telescope Project, which is an online observatory founded by Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, will stream two broadcasts for the eclipse and the supermoon, according to its website. Times and details can be found here.