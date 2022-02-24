From the Red Cross to United Help Ukraine, organizations are stepping up to assist people suffering from the impact of Russia's invasion

Ways to Help the People of Ukraine as Russia Launches War

Smoke shooting up into the air in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east and south. The attack is still evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee.

"We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

President Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.

In some cities on Thursday, Ukrainian civilians began fleeing and a stay-at-home order was issued, according to CNN. Locals were advised to prepare bags with necessities and documents in case of evacuation.

Here are some of the ways you can help the people of Ukraine amid the evolving crisis.

Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

The Red Cross

The Red Cross is on the ground working to help those in Ukraine rebuild and survive amid the ongoing conflict.

"For example, to help families in the Donbas, the region where fighting is taking place, we helped repair thousands of homes damaged in the conflict, hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, schools and community centers," Eliza Gorham Shaw, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told the Los Angeles Times of their ongoing aid efforts.

The fighting in Ukraine also impacts "every aspect of efforts to keep going with the most basic, mundane, routine tasks," Shaw said.

"Damage to essential infrastructure such as water, gas and power supplies, mostly as a result of explosive weapons, has caused cuts and shortages, with huge knock-on effect for communities far beyond the immediate area of fighting," she explained.

Donations to the ICRC, which is working alongside the Ukrainian Red Cross, will help deliver "urgent assistance" like food, water, fuel, medical supplies and housing support for people in need.

More information can be found on its website and Facebook page.

Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a U.S.-based non-profit that works with activists and other organizations in Ukraine to help provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable groups and individuals.

"With every passing day, the need for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine will grow," they wrote in a Facebook post, noting that they are currently preparing to ship diapers, baby food and hospital essentials overseas.

In addition to monetary donations, those interested in helping can also donate children's shoes and clothing, as well as bedding, personal hygiene items, wheelchairs and more.

More information can be found on its website and Facebook page.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund says they are currently "working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children."

"This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need," executive director Catherine M. Russel said in a statement.

More information can be found on its website.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Revived Soldiers Ukraine helps provide medication and medical supplies to hospitals in eastern Ukraine, located near the front lines of conflict.

Irina Vashchuk Discipio, the org's president who was born in Ukraine but currently lives in Florida, made a public plea on Facebook Thursday, asking for donations to help wounded soldiers and civilians as well as provide support for military hospitals.

More information can be found on its website and Facebook page.

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine provided humanitarian relief and medical aid. The non-profit organization is currently raising money to help support those living near the front lines of the conflict as well as those who have been injured or forced to leave their homes.

In addition to making donations, the organization encourages people who are concerned about the crisis to stay informed, help spread awareness about the situation overseas and contact their representatives.

More information can be found on its website and Facebook page.