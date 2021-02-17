Winter Storm Uri Has Left Texans in a Crisis: Here's How You Can Help

Millions of people in Texas are living without electricity, water and heat after winter storm Uri tore through the state. The historic storm has left families in the dark for days, battling freezing temperatures as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas works to restore power back to at least 668,332 affected customers, according to Oncor, the largest energy delivery company in Texas. The crisis is occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 40,000 Texans.

"To go through all of that and then also to have stuff like this happen, it's like, 'One more historical event, and I'm going to develop PTSD,'" Brianna Blake, a mother of two sons, told the Texas Tribune on Wednesday. "I cannot do this."

