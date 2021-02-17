Winter Storm Uri Has Left Texans in a Crisis: Here's How You Can Help
Make a donation, send a care package or help provide shelter through these Texas-based organizations
Millions of people in Texas are living without electricity, water and heat after winter storm Uri tore through the state. The historic storm has left families in the dark for days, battling freezing temperatures as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas works to restore power back to at least 668,332 affected customers, according to Oncor, the largest energy delivery company in Texas. The crisis is occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 40,000 Texans.
"To go through all of that and then also to have stuff like this happen, it's like, 'One more historical event, and I'm going to develop PTSD,'" Brianna Blake, a mother of two sons, told the Texas Tribune on Wednesday. "I cannot do this."
If you're local and looking to help while still taking proper social distancing precautions, or want to contribute remotely, consider donating to these causes:
- Austin Area Urban League has launch a #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to raise funds to provide shelter, food, water, clothing.
- Donate a care package or hygiene kit through the Integral Care Foundation, which can be delivered to:
- Integral Care, 1430 Collier Street, Austin TX 78704
- Please deliver between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Austin Mutual Aid is raising funds to house people in the Austin area. The donations will also go towards water, warm meals, sleeping bags, toiletries and more.
- The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) has put together a list of ways you can help Austin and Travis County residents, which includes ways to donate blankets, winter supplies, meals, snacks, monthly phone plans and more.
- To help those who have pets, you can send donations to Austin Pets Alive to provide food, medical care, shelter and more.
- The Austin American- Statesman provided a list of resources on how to conserve power in Texas, if you are in a position to do so.