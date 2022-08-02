Here's How to Help Victims of Historic Kentucky Flooding

Residents in Kentucky are just beginning the recovery process after historic flooding in the region, which has left many grappling with devastating loss.

Heavy rains bombarded the eastern part of the state last week and caused "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said of the disaster during a news conference.

"It is absolutely devastating out there," Beshear remarked during an update on Tuesday morning. "It's going to take years to rebuild. People left with absolutely nothing. Homes that we don't even know where they are, just entirely gone."

"We continue to find bodies of our brothers and sisters that we have lost," he added.

The rains have since dissipated, but Beshear said survivors, along with search and rescue teams, are facing new challenges, such as hot weather.

"With the heat coming up, we put out the call for cooling stations," Beshear continued. "And they have been set up in time, in fact before this heat. We may, for the first time, be ahead of the weather."

As of Tuesday, at least 37 people have been killed in the floods, according to Beshear. Among the dead were Hindman residents James Miller, 73, and his wife Carol Miller, 72.

Flooding in Kentucky Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. - Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the south-central US state said Thursday.

Left: Credit: Michael Swensen/Getty Right: Homes submerged in Jackson, Kentucky, on Thursday | Credit: LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty

"She wasn't going to leave my dad," their daughter, Ashley Collins, told PEOPLE. "They had been married for 50 years, and she always told me that if anything happens, she wants them to go together."

Below are a number of organizations and funds that have been set up to help other Kentucky residents in need of assistance.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was started by Gov. Beshear to "assist those impacted by the floods and the severe weather system beginning July 26, 2022." To donate, click here.

God's Pit Crew

The crisis response team is asking for help collecting supplies for Kentucky residents affected by the floods. God's Pit Crew is accepting supply donations at its location in Danville, Virginia, and monetary donations can be submitted on its website.

"We need your help to collect some essential relief supplies to help victims of the devastating floods that ravaged Kentucky last week!" a post on their Instagram page on Monday read. "A few specific items needed are Toilet Paper (regular size), Paper Towels (regular size), Wash Cloths, and Bottled Water. These items will help us be able to fill more Blessing Buckets!"

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is working to secure "emergency relief grants to individuals and families in need, starting with those families currently in shelters and hotels," they explained on their website. The group will also be releasing more grants that will help other families rebuild their lives. Donations can be made here.

Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, are matching donations to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, WYMT reported.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is accepting donations to help people affected by the floods on its website.

"Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters," the organization said.