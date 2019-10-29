How to Help the Victims of California's Wildfires as Thousands Are Displaced

Image zoom Kincade Fire PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty

Thousands of people up and down the coast of California have been evacuated as wildfires continue to burn, gobbling up thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and buildings.

Six days after it broke out, the Kincade Fire has so far burned more than 75,000 acres in Sonoma County, and remains just 15 percent contained, according to CalFire. The flames have injured two people and destroyed 124 homes and commercial buildings.

Further down in Los Angeles County, the Getty Fire has burned 656 acres and prompted more than 7,000 homes to take part in mandatory evacuations, with stars like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger among them. Eight homes have been destroyed and six damaged, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

And that’s not all — the Tick Fire is also burning in Los Angeles County after breaking out on Oct. 24, and is 86 percent contained after burning nearly 5,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Here’s where you can donate to help the victims of the fires as they take refuge in shelters across the state.

Sonoma County Resilience Fund

The fund, which was created during the devastating wildfires of 2017, will send donations to those impacted by the fire, and will also go to “healing the long-term effects of trauma, and creating housing solutions for our community.”

American Red Cross

The Red Cross currently has five centers open in Los Angeles for Getty Fire evacuees, and is also providing water and snacks to displaced residents. The organization has people on the ground up north, providing shelter, food, water and emotional support.

Salvation Army

The organization is working to provide meals, snacks and beverages for those affected, as well as emotional and spiritual aid. The Army is currently serving three meals a day at five different shelters in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma “for the foreseeable future.”

California Fire Foundation

The organization funds programs to help both those fighting the fires, and those affected by the fires, like SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency), which brings “immediate, short-term relief” to victims in the form of $250 gift cards that allow them to buy basic necessities.

Sonoma Family Meal

The organization is currently accepting donations to help feed the thousands of people who have been evacuated from the Kincade Fire.

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

Their owners may be able to take refuge in shelters, but pets need somewhere to go, too. This foundation provides temporary shelters for animals in need of a place to stay.

California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund

The fund launched in 2003 and has since granted more than $22 million to support relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of fires like the Camp and Woolsey fires, according to its website. Donations will go to intermediate and long-term recovery efforts.