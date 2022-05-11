How Rylyn, 10, and Raegan Richins, 13, Turned Their Hometown Into the Kindness Capital of Kentucky

Raegan and Rylyn Richiins paint "Be Kind" signs. LaGrange, KY. Kids are : Kendall is the red-head, who passed away. Leena has dark-hair and Down syndrome. Liam is the cute boy, Raegan is older, with brownish hair. Rylyn is younger, with blonde hair. "Our last outing with Kendall, May 30th, 2021. We packed up her wheelchair, and we loaded up 2 cars (because we all couldn't fit in the convertible). We HAD TO take our VW Bug, because Kendall loved that car! I think it was because she loved the wind blowing through her bright red hair...I know I loved seeing her in that car! We went on a trail hike at the local park near our home, called Anchorage Trail. The day was perfect! Not too hot, not too cold, and the air was surprisingly crisp, which not common here in Kentucky, in May?!? Very special day for us. Credit: Courtesy Rhonda Richins

Rylyn and Raegan Richins with their late sister, Kendall | Credit: Courtesy Rhonda Richins