Here's How Mississippi Residents Are Coping During the Jackson Water Crisis

Residents in Jackson, Mississippi, are without reliable running water after a treatment facility recently began failing

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Jason Duaine Hahn
Jason Duaine Hahn

Published on August 31, 2022 05:41 PM
Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, is without reliable running water after a deteriorating system broke down during recent flooding in the city.

Residents, who have been under a boil water order for more than 30 days, are now relying on bottled water to drink and perform everyday tasks such as brushing their teeth or washing their children.

For many in the city, the current emergency feels similar to what residents in Flint, Michigan, experienced when they were asked to boil water after E. coli was discovered in the city's water supply in 2014.

"I keep saying we're going to be the next Michigan," Jeraldine Watts, 86, told CNN of the crisis in Jackson. "And it looks like that's exactly what we're headed for."

While the National Guard has been activated to help distribute bottled water in the area, many residents have found cases hard to come by. "Everyone is turning around because there is nothing here," Jackson resident Daryl Page told CNN outside a water distribution site.

Schools in Jackson have switched to virtual learning during the situation, according to NBC News. Resident Lorene Terrell told the outlet that her 11-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson helped her carry cases of water back home instead of going to class.

"They need to be at school, instead of here with me because they're just playing," the 59-year-old said.

With water so difficult to find, Terrell said she found it hard to grasp that the city could experience such drastic problems with infrastructure despite residents paying their water bills every month.

"It shouldn't be like this," she said. Jackson resident Lynn Jones also shared the same sentiment.

"It's not OK," Jones told CNN. "You know, we need to do something about it because we do pay taxes and we expect that the system will work."

NFL legend Deion Sanders, head coach of the Jackson State University's football team, went on social media to open up about what players have experienced since the water crisis began.

"The city of Jackson, we don't have water," Sanders said on Instagram. "Water means we don't have air conditioning. We can't use toilets. We don't have water. We don't have ice."

In his video, the 55-year-old said he was helping the team move into hotels that could provide them with running water.

"Which pretty much places a burden on the program," he said. "So right now, we're operating in crisis mode. I've got to get these kids off campus. The ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel, and accommodate them so they can shower properly and take care of their needs."

RELATED VIDEO: Flint Doctor Exposes Lead Water Crisis and Helps the Most Vulnerable: 'We're Not Giving Up on These Kids'

While speaking with NBC News, resident Namiah Thomas said water flow at her West Jackson home has improved in recent days, but she doesn't believe the water is clean.

"If you fill up your tub and your tub's white, you'd be able to see the actual color of the water," Thomas said. "I wouldn't touch it."

President Joe Biden approved Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves's request for a federal emergency declaration, ABC affiliate WAPT reports.

"President Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for the state of Mississippi, directing his team to surge Federal assistance to the region," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday night. "We are committed to helping the people of Jackson and the state of Mississippi during this urgent time of need."

