Missing Boy, 8, Survived for 2 Days in Mich. Park by Eating Snow, Using Leaves for Warmth: Police

Michigan police released details on how an 8-year-old boy survived after going missing for 48 hours while camping in Wisconsin.

Second grader Nante Niemi, who is from Wisconsin, disappeared during his family's camping trip in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. His family reported at the time that he had been walking, gathering firewood for their campsite when he went missing, per a Michigan State Police news release.

Authorities were eventually able to locate the boy two days later, underneath a log about two miles from the campsite and in "good health" thanks to his survival skills.

"A number of you have asked how Nante survived in the woods," MSP tweeted on Monday. "Lieutenant Wickstrom says the boy told them he covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under."

"He didn't have any food but ate clean snow for hydration," MSP continued.

MSP went on to say the boy stayed put when he got lost, instead of continuing to walk further into other areas of the woods, where it could have taken police and rescuers potentially even longer to find him.

"He walked a trail (Sunday) and when he ran out of trail, he figured the best thing to do was to just stop and wait," MSP said. "[Officers] offered to carry him out today, but he told the guys who found him that he wanted to walk!"

Police also released a photo of the boy, wearing a purple shirt and dark pants, piggyback riding on equipment in the back of a rescuer.

More than 150 search and rescue personnel from MSP and local police partners, including nine K9s, were searching a roughly 40-square-mile area on foot, and in the air and by water for the boy on Monday as the weather conditions allowed, MSP said, per the news release.

One rescuer, Eli Talsma, told ABC News that when they found the young boy on Monday afternoon, he seemed "perfectly fine."

"Nante was just walking around. He was talking. He was asking questions," the rescuer said, noting the boy "said he wasn't even hungry."

Nante's loved ones rejoiced in the happy news, including his elementary school in Hurley, Wisconsin.

"We can't even adequately express our sincere gratitude," the school district wrote in a social media post. "Although our emotions are very raw at this time, we want to acknowledge the extreme outpouring of love and support we received over these past few days! May all those who took part in the search and rescue efforts know that your work will have a positive impact on many lives forever!"