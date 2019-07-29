Houston Woman Celebrates Her 110th Birthday and Shares Her Secret to Longevity

"She's been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives," said her granddaughter

A Texas woman who celebrated her 110th birthday on Saturday said the one thing that’s helped her reach the incredible milestone is her strong faith.

Elizabeth Francis’ longevity is a “blessing of the lord,” she told ABC affiliate KTRK, adding, “He’s the one keeping me. That’s why I’m living.”

According to the outlet, there is little that slows down Francis. The grandmother, who was born in Louisiana in 1909, hasn’t lost her memory and still has her health.

“It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” Ethel Harrison, Francis’ granddaughter, told the outlet.

Along with her close-knit family, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also stopped by the party on Saturday to celebrate Francis’ life and hold her hand, KTRK reported.

Francis, who has witnessed six generations of her family, wore a birthday crown for the celebration.

Elizabeth Francis
ABC 13

On July 7, a woman in New York named Alelia Murphy celebrated her 114th birthday and became the oldest living person in the U.S. To kick off her birthday weekend, officials in Harlem threw Murphy a neighborhood birthday party, CNN reported.

The oldest living person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, turned 116 on Jan. 2, according to Guinness World Records.

