Houston School Bus Bursts Into Flames with Student in Wheelchair On Board

A school bus in Houston carrying a special needs student in a wheelchair burst into flames on Wednesday, though no one was injured thanks to the bus driver’s quick thinking.

The bus was carrying the student, the driver and two staff members when the driver smelled something amiss around 4 p.m., NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

He was reportedly able to successfully get all occupants, including the 9-year-old student in his wheelchair, off the bus before it burst into flames.

“Southwest officers are at Post Oak and Bellfort on a school bus fire. The single student on board was evacuated with no injuries,” the Houston Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Frightening video obtained by ABC affiliate KTRK shows large plumes of black smoke emerging from the bus as large flames overtake its entire front end.

Southwest officers are at Post Oak and Bellfort on a school bus fire. The single student on board was evacuated with no injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/cVh8g22KVK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2020

An additional photo shared by police shows the bus entirely scorched, with all of its windows appearing to have been destroyed.

The Houston Independent School District, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, confirmed the incident in a statement to KTRK.

“An HISD school bus traveling on S. Post Oak Rd caught fire this afternoon. One student and three adults were on board and safely exited the bus. No injuries were reported,” the statement read.

The district continued: “Another bus was immediately dispatched to pick up the student and staff members. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and HISD transportation safety personnel are investigating the cause of the fire. We continually strive to deliver safe, professional and reliable transportation for our students as their safety and well-being are always our top priority.”