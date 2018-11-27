Houston ATM Mistakenly Gives Out $100 Bills Instead of $10 — and Customers Get to Keep It!

It was a pre-Christmas miracle for customers at an ATM in Houston on Sunday when the machine mistakenly dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 bills, reports say.

It all began Sunday night when a man attempted to withdraw $20 from the ATM near FM 1960 and Interstate 45 in Harris County, and instead received $100, according to KPRC. He reportedly wrote about the incident on Facebook.

Shortly after, people were lined up to take advantage of the gaffe.

“I could use so much extra cash,” one woman told KTRK. “I think it’s just really awesome that they said ‘keep it.’ “

A few fights broke out as people took to the ATM to get some free cash for about two hours, KTRK reported. Soon deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office showed up to send the people away and block off the ATM.

Sgt. Joshua Nowick, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit, told KPRC that, if the bank demanded the money back, people who failed to return the funds could have been charged with theft.

“There’s no free lunch,” Nowick said.

However, bank officials announced in a statement to ABC News that the customers would be allowed to keep the money.

“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills,” the company said. “We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”