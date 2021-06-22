House Fire Kills Mom, Dad and 14-Year-Old Son in Pennsylvania

Joseph Norton, 48, died alongside his wife Bernadette and 14-year-old son in Pottstown in a home that officials reportedly said had no smoke detectors

A husband and wife and their 14-year-old son died after a fire tore through their Pennsylvania home early Monday morning.

The blaze, which broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the area of East 5th Street in Pottstown, also injured a firefighter, who is expected to fully recover, the Pottstown Fire Department and Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.

Joseph Norton, 48, was pronounced dead at Pottstown Hospital on Monday, Alexander Balacki, First Deputy Coroner at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, confirms to PEOPLE.

Norton's cause of death is listed as smoke and soot inhalation, and his manner of death is accident from fire, Balacki says.

His wife Bernadette Norton, 47, was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in critical condition, and was pronounced dead Monday night, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the Daily Voice.

Their son's identity will not be released by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office because he is a juvenile, but WPVI reported that he was 14 years old.

Neighbor Christopher Azukas told the outlet that he often saw the teen playing outside in the yard.

"He was heavily into baseball so I'd see him out back sometimes in the backyard, sometimes practicing baseball and stuff like that," he said. "I'd see him and his father go off to the games on weekends and everything."

Public Facebook posts shared by friends identified the Norton family, and one person noted that Bernadette had celebrated her birthday over the weekend by watching her son hit his first home run at a baseball game.

"Joe and Bernadette never missed a game, side by side, even most practices: one true American family," the friend wrote.

Bernadette Norton worked as a school counselor at Lauer's Park Elementary, according to its website.

Officials with the Pottstown Fire Department, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, have not yet identified the cause of the blaze, though they have said the home did not appear to have working smoke detectors, WPVI reported.