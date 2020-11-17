N.C. House Fire Kills 3-Month-Old Baby as 3 Others — Including 3-Year-Old — Escape

"Hold your kids tight tonight and forever," the child's mother wrote on Facebook

A North Carolina family is grieving after an early morning house fire killed a 3-month-old baby boy.

The child was at a home in Canton on Sunday when the residence went up in flames, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities responded just before 4 a.m. and found the infant inside, while three other people — including a 3-year-old boy — escaped the blaze without injury.

The baby was identified as Camden Ryder Clonts on a GoFundMe page raising money to support his surviving family members, including brother Asher, as they lay him to rest and rebuild their lives after the fire.

“[Mother] Ashley [Grasty] and her family are suffering from a loss that no mother should have to suffer from,” the page read.

Shortly after losing her son, a devastated Grasty shared a post on Facebook expressing her grief.

RELATED VIDEO: Boy Sends Firefighters Baby Yoda Doll to Comfort Them

“Hold your kids tight tonight and forever and please say a prayer for me and my family during this time,” she wrote. “Cam you will always be in mommy and daddy’s heart and everyone else’s you are so loved by many and I love you so much baby boy.”

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbor Noah Bolden told ABC affiliate WLOS that he watched as the flames overtook the home.